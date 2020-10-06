Juice WRLD’s Charity Donates Instruments to His Childhood School

The Live Free 999 Fund established in honor of the late rapper Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins by his mother announced today that it has donated a complete set of band and orchestral instruments to his former school, Deer Creek Christian School, in Chicago Heights, IL. The instrument donation fully outfits the school’s band and orchestra and also provides beginning instruments for younger students in the preschool through second grade levels. Juice’s record labels, Grade A and Interscope Geffen A&M, assisted with the donation.

Mrs. Lannaea Alexander, who was Juice WRLD’s eighth-grade homeroom teacher when the school was called Homewood Christian Academy and who is now Principal of Deer Creek, said, “Jarad’s positivity and immense talent affected everyone who came into his presence. His spirit can very much be felt in the heartbeat of our school’s mission and within the very walls and floors of the school building itself. We are immensely grateful to accept this gift from Carmela and Jarad which will enable us to offer a robust music education for our students at Deer Creek Christian School.”

Photos of Juice WRLD from the school can be see above and below.

Carmela Wallace, Juice WRLD’s mother, commented, “Mrs. Alexander had a profound effect on my son’s life, and I have never forgotten her positive influence on him and the other students under her tutelage. I am so pleased to be able to support her work at Deer Creek by helping to make it possible for her students to pursue their interest in music education.”

This is the largest donation made to date by the Live Free 999 Fund, which was established earlier this year to honor the legacy of Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins to support young people in all of their endeavors. Live Free 999 is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EIF is a Charity Navigator Four Star Charity that meets all 20 Better Business Bureau charity standards and carries the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency.