Rapper Juice Wrld Died of Oxycodone and Codeine Overdose

Juice WRLD - Jarad Higgins
Rapper Juice Wrld’s cause of death was confirmed as an accidental oxycodone and codeine overdose, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed.

The singer died Dec. 8 after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport. He was 21 years old.

Juice Wrld, whose real name was Jared A. Higgins, was best known for his 2018 song “Lucid Dreams.” Chicago police reported that bags containing marijuana and bottles of prescription cough syrup, along with weapons, were all found on the private plane he took to Chicago. He turned 21 a few days prior on Dec. 2.

The Chicago native began his career in 2015, posting his music on SoundCloud. His style blended elements of rock and hip-hop that quickly garnered him attention. After independently releasing his tracks “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same,” he was signed to Lil Bibby’s A Productions and Interscope Records. There, he released his debut album, “Goodbye and Good Riddance.” The album became certified platinum before the end of the year and broke out on pop charts.

His lyrics often dealt with themes of depression, substance abuse and death. He released a song dedicated to young rappers who also died early in life, including Lil Peep and XXXtentacion, titled “Legends.”

In June, he received a BET nomination for best new artist. At the time he told Variety, “I don’t really know how to describe it other than it’s a blessing really. All I do is thank God and look at it as an accomplishment, and keep going. What’s next after this, I just gotta keep going.”

    Rapper Juice Wrld's cause of death was confirmed as an accidental oxycodone and codeine overdose, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. The singer died Dec. 8 after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport. He was 21 years old.

