Juice WRLD Tops Album Chart for a Second Week; The Chicks Debut at No. 3

The Chicks, formerly the Dixie Chicks, have the top non-posthumous album of the week, with “Gaslighter,” the trio’s first album in 14 years, which bowed with 93,400 album units.

But that only puts them at No. 3. Still maintaining their hold on the top two spots on the Rolling Stone album chart are albums from two late and lamented hip-hop artists. Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” has a second week in the top spot, followed by Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon,” still strong in its third week out.

Last week, the Juice WRLD album had the biggest debut of the year so far, clocking in with 517,800 album units. This week, it has a predictably big decline, to 162,800 album units, but it still faced little competition for the top spot. Pop Smoke’s second-place album had 138,900 album units for the week.

The Chicks’ “Gaslighter” was ahead of the pack when it came to pure album sales, with 74,000 full albums sold out of the gate. By comparison, Juice WRLD had 23,900 full-album sales and Pop Smoke had 19,000. But, of course, both hip-hop artists racked up huge streaming numbers — 181.8 million for Juice WRLD, 144.9 million for Pop Smoke — versus 13.7 million streams for the Chicks.

The five-year-old “Hamilton” cast album is continuing to enjoy its renewed shot in the top 10, falling to No. 4 with a still remarkable 80,400 album units this week.

The album chart’s top 10 was rounded out by Lil Baby, Jhené Aiko (on the rise at No. 6), Post Malone, DaBaby, Harry Styles and Polo G. The biggest overall album of the year so far, “After Hours” from the Weeknd, finally slipped out of the top 10 in its 22nd week, falling to No. 11.

Few new albums made an impression. After the Chicks’ No. 3 entry, you have to go all the way down to No. 24 to find another debuting album, with Eslabon Armado’s “Vibras de Noche” bowing with 20,000 album units.

Further down, Oliver Tree bowed at No. 30, NoCap debuted at No. 31 and Ellie Goulding came in at No. 38.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, it’s a battle of “Popstar” vs. “Rockstar.”

“Popstar,” by DJ Khaled featuring Drake, is a new entry at No. 1 with 207,500 song units. It supplants DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar,” which falls to No. 2 with 187,100. DJ Khaled and Drake had another song debut in the top five, too: “Greece,” at No. 4.

Next week, Juice WRLD’s album should be replaced as the biggest-selling debut of the year when Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” enters the chart. It was already reported to have sold more in three days than any other album this year has in a full week.