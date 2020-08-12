‘Old Town Road Remix’ Songwriter Jozzy Signs With Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Grammy-winning songwriter Jozzy has signed a worldwide administration deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The Memphis native is best known for her work on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road Remix,” writing the Billy Ray Cyrus verse. She’s also collaborated with such artists as Beyoncé, Usher, Summer Walker, Lil Wayne, and Ella Mai, among others. she is also signed to Columbia Records as an artist.

Jozzy, whose real name is Jocelyn Donald, counts Three 6 Mafia, Juicy J and Project Pat among her influences and first caught the ears of producer Timbaland. Originally linked to work with the industry veteran for two weeks in Miami, she ended up staying five years. She later collaborated with Missy Elliott in Atlanta and moved to Los Angeles in 2018, landing credits on tracks by Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, 21 Savage, Chris Brown and Usher, as well as film soundtracks for “Deadpool 2” and “The Fate of the Furious.”

The “Old Town Road Remix” was nominated for record of the year at this year’s Grammy Awards and won for best pop duo/group performance.

Said Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt in announcing her signing: “Jozzy is an incredibly accomplished songwriter with once in a generation talent. We are pleased to welcome her to Sony/ATV, and I am confident we will earn major success as a creative team.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Jon Platt and Sony/ATV,” added Jozzy, who’s also an activist for LGBTQ+ causes. “There’s no doubt we’ll do great things together. The best is yet to come!”

As the world’s largest music publisher, Sony/ATV is home to more than three million copyrights including hits by Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Rihanna, Khalid, Carole King and Sia. Sony/ATV was also ASCAP’s 2019 publisher of the year for pop.