Joy Villa Wears Trump ‘Impeached and Re-Elected’ Dress on Grammys Red Carpet

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All

It wouldn’t be the Grammys without a pro-Trump fashion statement from Joy Villa.

The singer donned a latex gown with “Trump 2020” running down the front and “impeached and re-elected” on the back in white lettering. The red, white and blue dress and cape were custom-made by Desi Allinger of Desi Designs.

Joy Villa62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

“[The dress] it’s pro-America; you know I am a conservative,” said Villa. “This is a patriotic, Miss America type of feel.”

When asked by Variety‘s Audrey Yap how people of color have benefited from the president’s policies, Villa said, “I’m black and Latina, I’ve benefited. My cousins now have jobs. There’s more jobs than ever before.”

The recording artist and frequent Fox News guest is known for her politically charged fashion statements, which have continued since her 2015 appearance on the carpet in a sheer dress and orange netting. For last year’s ceremony, Villa promoted her album “Home Sweet Home” by strutting down the carpet dressed as President Trump’s proposed border wall with a “Make America Great Again” purse in hand. In 2018, she made headlines with her anti-abortion message painted on a white gown.

Joy Villa Pro Trump Grammys Dress

Her 2017 Trump-endorsing “Make America Great Again” blue dress made waves on the carpet as well as on the iTunes U.S. and Amazon charts. Her controversial appearance led her EP “I Make the Static” to sell 15,000 units over two days, according to Nielsen Music.

In a repeat of last year, singer-songwriter Ricky Rebel also made his pro-Trump stance loud and clear in a barely-there red leather getup with “impeach this” written on his butt cheeks.

Ricky Rebel62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

Model Megan Pormer, meanwhile, wore a red sequin dress with the words “no war Iran,” with a half-American-flag-half-Iran-flag cape.

More Music

  • Joy Villa Trump Dress Grammys 2020

    Joy Villa Wears Trump 'Impeached and Re-Elected' Dress on Grammys Red Carpet

    It wouldn’t be the Grammys without a pro-Trump fashion statement from Joy Villa. The singer donned a latex gown with “Trump 2020” running down the front and “impeached and re-elected” on the back in white lettering. The red, white and blue dress and cape were custom-made by Desi Allinger of Desi Designs. “[The dress] it’s pro-America; you [...]

  • Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile -

    Tanya Tucker Wins First Grammys, 47 Years After First Nomination

    Country music legend Tanya Tucker picked up her first two wins at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The 61-year-old singer won for best country song for “Bring My Flowers Now” and best country album for “While I’m Livin’.” “After 50 years in this business, I have a [...]

  • Nipsey Hussle's family - Best Rap

    Nipsey Hussle Wins Posthumous Grammy Award

    Nispey Hussle won a posthumous award at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. “Racks in the Middle” took home best rap performance to rousing applause at the pre-telecast ceremony. Sharing in the award were Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. It is the rapper’s first-ever Grammy Award. The honor was accepted by his family including his [...]

  • Grammy placeholder

    Grammys Winners 2020: The Full List (Updating Live)

    The 62nd annual Grammy Awards kick off Sunday afternoon at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year’s top nominees include Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, whom are all scheduled to perform on the primetime telecast, in addition to Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and more. The Grammys pre-show [...]

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Task Force Says It Will Work With Recording Academy to ‘Urgently Enact Reforms’

    The Recording Academy Task Force for Diversity and Inclusion, which issued a blistering statement Friday criticizing the Academy for failing to act on the recommendations put forward in its report last month, on Sunday morning issued a statement saying that it will “continue to work with the leadership at the Academy to urgently enact reforms [...]

  • Lil Nas X Variety Cover Story

    Lil Nas X as Fashion Icon: The Rapper Runs Down Some of His Top Looks

    Already anointed a style icon by W magazine for “exploring uncharted territory in men’s fashion” and “redefining masculine expression,” Lil Nas X counted year-end best-dressed lists among his 2019 streaming and airplay accolades. Describing his fashion sense as “very experimental,” the rapper runs down a few of his top looks from last year. MTV Video [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad