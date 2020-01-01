Jonas Brothers Ring in 2020 with Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner

Nick Jonas rang in the New Year with a pair of glittering blue glasses, the rims made out to look like “2020.” What better way to launch into the hour-long set he performed with his older two brothers Joe and Kevin at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, in a towering stage built over the resort’s swimming pool.

The Jonas Brothers started things off with “Cool,” the pop single from their fifth album “Happiness Begins.” “Is it me, or am I havin’ a good year?” they sang. “Lately, I’ve been feeling so cool (cool)/Top to the bottom, just cool (cool).”

Indeed, 2019 was a good year for the trio of 20somethings who spent their teenage years as phenoms on the Disney Channel. After branching off into semi-separate careers—with Nick acting, Joe headlining the dance band DNCE and Kevin starring on the E! reality series “Married to Jonas” with his wife Dani—they reunited in August to tour sold-out arenas with their first album together in six years. And over the summer, Kevin was officially the last Jonas to go off the market, with dual wedding ceremonies in Las Vegas and France to “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner. (Nick wed actress Priyanka Chopra in December 2018, while Kevin tied the knot in 2009.)

Their fandom was strong at the Fontainebleau, which drew thousands of 20-, 30- and 40-year-olds sipping champagne and vodka cocktails in sparkling gowns and tuxedos. A “family section” had those who weren’t old enough to consume alcohol cornered off much farther from the stage. At least they could buy the memorabilia: Jonas pins, sweaters and T-shirts, which sold out in all sizes except for extra-large.

As the clock was about to strike midnight, Nick addressed the crowd: “The perfect way to ring in the New Year, with a couple thousand of Miami’s best,” he said. “Now, if it’s alright with you, we’re going to bring people up who are very meaningful to us.” And with that, their three spouses—Priyanka, Sophie and Dani—all took the stage, for a public New Year’s kiss with their husbands. “I love you,” Priyanka mouthed to Nick, as she waved to the fans, in a plum-colored dress carrying a champagne flute.

And with 2020 officially underway, the Jonas Brothers went back to crooning until almost 1 a.m. Nick rallied the crowd, warning them that two of their next songs—“Sucker” and “Only Human”–would be televised on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” After that, came Nick’s single 2014 single “Jealous,” with Kevin joining him on the lyrics (“’Cause you’re too sexy beautiful/And everybody want a taste, that’s why (that’s why)/I still get jealous”). They closed out the night with another rendition of “Sucker.” Vocally, they sounded as strong as they’ve been, hitting crisp notes. And they seemed to rejoice at the feat that they’re still rocking on into a new decade.