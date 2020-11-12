Jonas Brothers, Lily Allen and Iman Sign With New EWG Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Elite World Group has launched EWG Management to handle brand, fashion and beauty endorsement for actors, musicians, athletes, models and social media personalities.

Clients include musicians Jonas Brothers, Lily Allen, A$AP Ferg, Gucci Mane, Gnash, Dylan Jagger Lee, Hayley Kiyoko, Banks, Trevor Daniel, Daya, Bishop Briggs, IDK, Madison Beer, Young Thug and Justine Skye.

The roster also includes actors Chord Overstreet, Ashley Greene and Karrueche Tran.

EWG has also signed models Iman, Daisy Lowe, Helena Christensen, Delilah Belle Hamlin and German soccer star Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Social media personalities Amanda Steele, The Fat Jewish, Laetitia Ky and reality star Andi Dorfman are also being repped by EWG.

“We are excited to announce EWG Management, the newest management company under the Elite World Group network,” Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart said. “Talent as we know it encompasses everyone from models to major recording artists, athletes, thought leaders and niche influencers, and we are excited to bring new and exciting opportunities to strengthen their brands in ways that no other traditional management company can.”

Drew Hunter, formerly of ONE Management, has been named president of EWG Management. “I am extremely proud to be part of the launch of EWG Management. We all have a story to tell and I have always loved bringing people and brands together to create a compelling narrative that will resonate with various audiences whether it be fashion, music or social issues,” Hunter said. “We look forward to telling the stories of all the incredible talent we represent.”

Elite World Group manages more than 5,000 people throughout its multiple agencies, including Elite Model World, The Society Management, Women Management, Supreme Management, EWG Management and Women 360 Management.