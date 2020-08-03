Jon Pardi Extends Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV Nashville

Country star, songwriter and producer Jon Pardi has extended his worldwide deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville.

Most recently heard alongside Thomas Rhett on the country hit “Beer Can’t Fix,” Pardi’s latest album “Heartache Medication,” has sold over 1 million units and 10 million digital singles and is also nominated for the ACM album of the year award. He’s seen a succession of hit songs, including “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “She Ain’t In It,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor” and “Heartache Medication.”

Said Sony/ATV Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston in announcing the extension: “Jon Pardi is a honky-tonk genius – his music is dynamic and captures every aspect of life and love, which is why his songs will remain timeless. On behalf of all of us here at Sony/ATV, we are grateful to continue working with Jon and making country music history together.”

Vice president of creative Tom Luteran described Pardi as, “the ultimate unicorn as an artist — constantly breaking new ground with his music and his genre defining sound.”

“Sony/ATV has been incredible to work with and has believed in me from the start, said Pardi. “We all share in a unique, creative vision that has taken us to some incredible places, and I’m excited to keep that going.”

As the world’s largest music publisher, Sony/ATV is home to more than three million copyrights including hits by Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Rihanna, Khalid, Carole King and Sia. Sony/ATV was also ASCAP’s 2019 publisher of the year for pop.