John Prine Remembered By Bruce Springsteen, Miranda Lambert and More

Musicians and entertainment figures are remembering legendary singer-songwriter John Prine, who died Tuesday from complications of coronavirus.

“Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine,” wrote Bruce Springsteen. He recalled the similar critical takes they received when they first arrived on the recording scene at about the same time. “John and I were ‘New Dylans together in the early ’70s and he was never anything but the loveliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family.”

Others paying tribute to Prine on social media included singers Miranda Lambert, Jason Isbell, Rosanne Cash, Brandy Clark, Sara Bareilles, Chris Isaak, Toby Keith and Ashley Monroe, novelist Stephen King, and filmmakers Michael Moore and Taika Waititi.

Well for once I’m glad I don’t have to go up on a stage and try to sing tonight. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 8, 2020

”Made from a mold now broken, John Prine was a walking, grinning argument for human beings as a pretty good species,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “In John’s songs, humor and heartache dance together like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. His words and melodies draw chuckles and blood, and tears of sorrow and redemption, all leading to truths widely known but never before articulated. John’s mind was a treasure chest, open to us all. We mourn his passing, even as we hold the treasure.”

Coronavirus has taken one of the great ones: John Prine, dead at 73. So many memorable songs. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 8, 2020

One singer-songwriter was able to see a ray of hope in the outpouring: “You know what does my heart good on a blue blue day?” wrote Matraca Berg. “Twitter is exploding with @JohnPrineMusic . People really do care about a genius in our time.”

There will never be another that even comes close. Fly high John Prine, you’ve always been an angel. pic.twitter.com/rZMfE4v6Gd — Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) April 8, 2020

The great John Prine has passed away from the virus. He showed me how to “let it rip” when it comes to songwriting. There’s a huge hole in the music world tonight. John did it best. RIP -T — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) April 8, 2020

The great folk singer and songwriter, John Prine, passed away today due to the coronavirus. So many great songs. Here’s one about the loneliness of growing old and a plea for us not to ignore our elderly.

Oh John Prine, thank you for making me laugh and breaking my heart and sharing your boundless humanity. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. This is one of the most gorgeous songs ever written. Bonnie Raitt& John Prine – Angel From Montgomery https://t.co/rxSnzo4QhT via @YouTube — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 8, 2020

Your music meant so much to me…your friendship even more. RIP @JohnPrineMusic pic.twitter.com/jmbaXdENOK — Chris Isaak (@ChrisIsaak) April 8, 2020

RIP John Prine. This sucks. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 8, 2020

And then I’m gonna drink a cocktail: vodka and ginger ale Yeah, I’m gonna smoke a cigarette that’s nine miles long I’m gonna kiss a pretty girl on the tilt-a-whirl Cause this old man is going to town”

“WHEN I GET TO HEAVEN” ~ John Prine 💔 🚬 pic.twitter.com/4LtRpowz4J — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) April 8, 2020

You know what does my heart good on a blue blue day? Twitter is exploding with @JohnPrineMusic . People really do care about a genius in our time. 💙🎶 — Matraca Berg (@matracaberg) April 8, 2020

Just give me one thing I can hold on to. I'm just heartbroken. #johnprine — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) April 8, 2020