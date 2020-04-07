John Prine Remembered By Bruce Springsteen, Miranda Lambert and More

Musicians and entertainment figures are remembering legendary singer-songwriter John Prine, who died Tuesday from complications of coronavirus.
“Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine,” wrote Bruce Springsteen. He recalled the similar critical takes they received when they first arrived on the recording scene at about the same time. “John and I were ‘New Dylans together in the early ’70s and he was never anything but the loveliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family.”
Others paying tribute to Prine on social media included singers Miranda Lambert, Jason Isbell, Rosanne Cash, Brandy Clark, Sara Bareilles, Chris Isaak, Toby Keith and Ashley Monroe, novelist Stephen King, and filmmakers Michael Moore and Taika Waititi.
”Made from a mold now broken, John Prine was a walking, grinning argument for human beings as a pretty good species,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “In John’s songs, humor and heartache dance together like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. His words and melodies draw chuckles and blood, and tears of sorrow and redemption, all leading to truths widely known but never before articulated. John’s mind was a treasure chest, open to us all. We mourn his passing, even as we hold the treasure.”
One singer-songwriter was able to see a ray of hope in the outpouring: “You know what does my heart good on a blue blue day?” wrote Matraca Berg. “Twitter is exploding with @JohnPrineMusic . People really do care about a genius in our time.”