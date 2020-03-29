×

John Prine Reported in Critical Condition With Coronavirus Symptoms

john prine
CREDIT: Courtesy of Danny Clinch

Singer-songwriter John Prine, who received a Grammy lifetime achievement award this year, is in critical condition with symptoms of coronavirus, his family relayed via his Twitter account Sunday.

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26),” the statement from the Prine family said. “He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical.”

The tweet continues, “This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Members of the music community and celebrities from other media immediately reacted on social media.

“Sending our love to each of y’all. Hoping for the best,” tweeted Jason Isbell. “Sending every positive thought I have left your way, John,” wrote Seth Meyers. “Get well soon John!” tweeted Mark Hamill.

Prine’s wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, had previously been reported to be diagnosed with coronavirus. At the time her having contracted the disease was made public, via her Instagram posting March 19, she said her husband had been tested but results were “indeterminate.” The couple was said to be quarantined apart from one another at home at that point.

Prine, 73, is one of the most celebrated songwriters of the past 50 years, and has continued to tour and record recently. He fought off cancer in the late ’90s and again in the early 2010s.

 

