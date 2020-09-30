John Lennon Online Tribute Concert to Feature Patti Smith, Jackson Browne, Rosanne Cash, More

Patti Smith, Jackson Browne, Natalie Merchant, Rosanne Cash, Taj Mahal and many more artists will be featured in the 40 th annual John Lennon Tribute Charity concert presented by Theatre Within, the non-profit organization that has presented the concert since 1981. The concert will be streamed for free at LennonTribute.org and will premiere on what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday, October 9 at 7pm ET thru October 12 at midnight.

The program will feature unreleased performances from past tributes and new performances of John Lennon and Beatles classics by the above artists as well as Jorma Kaukonen, Martin Sexton, Joan Osborne, Bettye LaVette, Shelby Lynne, Marc Cohn, Willie Nile, Nicki Richards, The Kennedys, Ron Pope, and Music Director Rich Pagano.

In addition, The Tribute will include reflections on John Lennon’s music and social impact by rock photographer Bob Gruen, Double Fantasy producer Jack Douglas, radio personality Dennis Elsas, music critic Anthony DeCurtis, and playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler).

In a statement, Yoko Ono said: “John has been a loving spirit now for nearly as long as he was with us on earth, 40 years. Through all that time, Theatre Within has joyfully celebrated his music and message with its beautiful annual tribute concert, which helps makes possible its many programs for those impacted by cancer, including the John Lennon Real Love Project songwriting workshop. This is such a wonderful way to honor John and the values he stood for.”

Longtime Tribute producer and Theatre Within Artistic Director, Joe Raiola, who will be appearing in the Tribute for the 40th consecutive year, said, “As a result of the pandemic, we’re taking the Tribute online and have the opportunity to share it with John Lennon fans around the world. We’re counting on their support to help keep our free programs for those impacted by cancer going and growing.”

This year, in partnership with Gilda’s Club NYC and Gilda’s Club Westchester, Theatre Within is providing 135 free workshops, all available online – in songwriting, art, meditation and much more – for children and teens who have lost a parent to cancer and adult cancer patients and survivors.

Theatre Within is inviting John Lennon fans to make a donation in any amount to the Real Love Fund by texting “TBIB40” to 41444. All proceeds will empower Theatre Within to continue its free programs for NY-metro cancer community through 2021.

Theatre Within’s 40th Annual John Lennon Tribute is produced in association with Music Without Borders. The Tribute will be streamed by Mandolin, a digital platform that connects artists, venues and fans.