John Legend, Tinashe, More Transform Into Avatars for Wave Livestream Concerts

Wave, a company that specializes in interactive virtual entertainment experiences, announced “One Wave,” a series of virtual concerts with John Legend and others that will see the artists transforming “into their own digital avatar, allowing them to perform live in an immersive and fantastical virtual world,” according to the statement.

Past Wave artists, including Tinashe, Galantis, Jauz and Lindsey Stirling will also return to the platform this Spring.

The company also announced that it has forged partnerships with Warner Music Group and Roc Nation, and is working with “several” unspecified music labels, management companies and independent artists about future performances.

The series kicks off on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 3p.m.PT/6p.m.ET, with a rebroadcast special live encore of the Church of Galantis. Additional show dates will be announced and rolled out over the next several months.

“We are now living in a digital avatar culture. Through our proprietary technology and core gaming capabilities, Wave can go beyond the traditional live streaming concerts and create artist avatars, virtual environments and interactive experiences that truly immerse audiences at the nexus of gaming and entertainment,” said Adam Arrigo. “The shows we’ve done with Tinashe, Lindsey Stirling and Galantis are good examples of how we’ve successfully leveraged these technologies and we are excited to welcome John Legend and others who are joining the platform to elevate how they are creating, distributing and monetizing performances for their fans.”

“I’m so excited to be able to bring back my Wave experience for all my fans. During a time where going to live shows is impossible, it’s more important than ever to stay connected and continue to inspire each other. Even though I wish I was able to be on tour right now, I’m working hard to make sure I’m still able to connect with my incredible fans and bring the live experience to everyone’s respective homes, safely all over the world. I hope you all will be able to join me this June!” added Tinashe.

According to the announcement, proceeds from the series will go directly to non-profit organizations that are in need of support during the current global COVID-19 pandemic. The Ad Council will also be providing important public service messaging around mental health awareness and resources as an extension of its COVID-19 response efforts.

For more details on the series, updates on artists and previous performances, visit https://wavexr.com.