Kesha, Los Lobos, Anthony Hamilton and More to Perform for Biden Campaign’s Online Concert Series

Kesha, Anthony Hamilton, Los Lobos and more will perform in the Biden for President campaign’s new online concert series.

The campaign announced that “Team Joe Sings” will launch Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The weekly performances will take place every Thursday through Election Day, featuring a new group of artists supporting the Democratic ticket of Biden and Kamala Harris.

The first installment will also feature performances from Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, the Postal Service, Harlem Gospel Travelers and Misterwives. Performances will be available to stream on each artist’s Youtube page.

“We need change, and we need it now,” Kesha said in a statement. “Our current president has proven over and over that he lacks basic empathy and honesty. I love this country and I think we deserve better. In our Declaration of Independence, it says all men are created equal. It was a nice start, but now we know we need to give all people equal rights, protection and opportunity no matter what they look like or who they love. I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can help us win this fight for equality.”

Kesha’s latest album, “High Road,” was released in January.

Gibbard will perform on his own as well as part of the duo the Postal Service. He was in the news with his Biden support last month when he did a solo performance livestream on the Democratic National Convention’s social stream, playing a Postal Service number and dedicating it to a defense of the actual USPS.

“I think more than any election in my lifetime, this one is of paramount importance,” Gibbard said in the August livestream. “And one of the many institutions outside of democracy that is very core that is under fire is that of the United States Postal Service. … I think in the midst of this global pandemic, nothing is more important than to being able to vote safely and securely and vote by mail has shown to be that over and over and over again.”