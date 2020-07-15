Joan Jett Drops Cover of T. Rex’s ‘Jeepster’ From Hal Willner-Helmed Tribute Album (Listen)

Joan Jett has released her cover of T. Rex’s 1971 classic “Jeepster,” the latest track from the forthcoming tribute album “Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex,” which arrives on Sept. 4 on BMG and was helmed by legendary producer Hal Willner, who died of coronavirus complications in April.

Check it out here:

T. Rex and the music of the glam-rock era was a huge influence on Jett, and the pairing of artist and song is perfect. She’s joined by a backing band that includes Tom Waits vet Marc Ribot on guitar, Thomas “Doveman” Bartlett on piano and arranging, Jim White on drums (PJ Harvey, Cat Power), and of course was produced by Willner.

The 26-track album, also features a tag team between U2 and Elton John on T. Rex’s biggest hit, “Bang a Gong (Get It On),” as well as contributions from Nick Cave, Father John Misty, Todd Rundgen, Perry Farrell, Soft Cell singer Marc Almond, Kesha and many others. The full track list appears below, head here for full details.

Both the album and documentary are from BMG, in collaboration with Who/Robert Plant manager Bill Curbishley’s Trinifold company.

Disc 1