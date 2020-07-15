Joan Jett Drops Cover of T. Rex’s ‘Jeepster’ From Hal Willner-Helmed Tribute Album (Listen)

Joan Jett has released her cover of T. Rex’s 1971 classic “Jeepster,” the latest track from the forthcoming tribute album “Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex,” which arrives on Sept. 4 on BMG and was helmed by legendary producer Hal Willner, who died of coronavirus complications in April.
T. Rex and the music of the glam-rock era was a huge influence on Jett, and the pairing of artist and song is perfect. She’s joined by a backing band that includes Tom Waits vet Marc Ribot on guitar, Thomas “Doveman” Bartlett on piano and arranging, Jim White on drums (PJ Harvey, Cat Power), and of course was produced by Willner.
The 26-track album, also features a tag team between U2 and Elton John on T. Rex’s biggest hit, “Bang a Gong (Get It On),” as well as contributions from Nick Cave, Father John Misty, Todd Rundgen, Perry Farrell, Soft Cell singer Marc Almond, Kesha and many others. The full track list appears below, head here for full details.
Both the album and documentary are from BMG, in collaboration with Who/Robert Plant manager Bill Curbishley’s Trinifold company.
Disc 1
- Children Of The Revolution – Kesha
- Cosmic Dancer – Nick Cave
- Jeepster – Joan Jett
- Scenescof – Devendra Banhart
- Life’s A Gas – Lucinda Williams
- Solid Gold, Easy Action – Peaches
- Dawn Storm – BØRNS
- Hippy Gumbo – Beth Orton
- I Love To Boogie – King Khan
- Beltane Walk – Gaby Moreno
- Bang A Gong (Get It On) – U2 feat. Elton John
- Diamond Meadows – John Cameron Mitchell
- Ballrooms Of Mars – Emily HainesDisc: 2
Main Man – By Father John Misty
2. Rock On – By Perry Farrell
3. The Street and Babe Shadow – By Elysian Fields
4. The Leopards – By Gavin Friday
5. Metal Guru – By Nena
6. Teenage Dream – By Marc Almond
7. Organ Blues – By Helga Davis
8. Planet Queen – By Todd Rundgren
9. Great Horse – By Jesse Harris
10. Mambo Sun – By Sean Lennon & Charlotte Kemp Muhl
11. Pilgrim’s Tale – By Victoria Williams & Julian Lennon
12. Bang a Gong (Get It On) [Reprise] – By David Johansen
13. She Was Born to Be My Unicorn / Ride a White Swan – By Maria McKee & Gavin Friday