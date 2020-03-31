Jessie Reyez, Noah Cyrus, Phantogram Headline Two-Day Fader Fort Coronavirus-Relief Broadcast

Jessie Reyez, Noah Cyrus, Ari Lennox and 070 Shake are just four of the dozens of up-and-coming artists performing during Fader Fort’s broadcast, which has been extended to two days: It’s already up and running at www.thefader.com/fort and will continue until 7 p.m. ET, and will run 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday.

This digital incarnation of a long-running South by Southwest showcase also includes Childish Major, Diana Gordon, DJ Shadow, Earthgang, Half Waif, Hanson, Jamila Woods, Jehnny Beth x Joe Talbot (Idles), Jojo x Lido, Little Dragon, Phantogram, Mariah The Scientist, Riz Ahmed, RMR, SG Lewis, Sofi Tukker, Tokimonsta, and many others — the full list of artists and involved charities and companies is below.

The complete two day line-up is listed below and all performances will be available for 24 hours only at www.thefader.com/fort. Just like any other live festival performance, artist’s have designated performance slots that will be accessible on a dedicated web page along with a direct link to the artist’s chosen charity. Fans can tune in this morning at THEFADER.COM/FORT for times and updated lineups.

“It’s been amazing to see the response not just from the artist community, but our brand partners too,” says Rob Stone, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The FADER. “Now more than ever is the time for the music community and our trusted partners to come together to support one another.”

“Music unites us, even if we can’t physically be together in the same space,” cofounder and co-CEO Jon Cohen said. “We thank all of the artists who have supported us and ask their fans and our FADER audience to please donate and support those in need where they can”.

To kick off the charitable giving aspect of Digital Fort, Truly Hard Seltzer has committed $20,000 to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

&pizza is also encouraging folks to think charitably by texting #FADERFEEDS to 200-03 which will prompt the user to donate pizza to local hospital workers on the front lines. Those who participate will also be entered into a giveaway to win $331 worth of pizza as a thank you for their act of kindness. Since 3/14, &pizza has donated 13,000+ pizzas to those heroes, and looks forward to raising that number.

Artists included in the two day line-up are below:

(In alphabetical order)

070shake

22gz

Ada Lea

Allie X

Ambar Lucid

Amine

Angel & Dren

Angelica Garcia

Ari Lennox x JID

Arlo Parks

Ashnikko

Austra

Banoffee

Brian Fallon

Carnage

Chika

Childish Major

Control Top

David Kim

Dawn

Deb Never

Destiny Rogers

Diana Gordon

Disq

DJ Shadow

Dogleg

Earthgang

Ebenezer

Ecko

Ellis

Field Medic x Pickleboy

Fish Narc

Flo Milli

Frances Quinlan

Fuego

G Herbo

Giraffage

Girl Ultra

Girlpool

Giveon

Guapdad 4000

Guaynaa

Half Waif

Hanson

Hinds

Honey Harper

Jamila Woods

Jehnny Beth X Joe Talbot (Idles)

Jessie Reyez

Johnny From Highly Suspect

Jojo x Lido

Jucee Froot X Dj Paul

Juls

Kills Birds

La Timpa

Last Night In Paris

Lastmonday

Laundry Day

Lila Drew

Lisel

Little Dragon

Lolo Zouai

Lute

Margaret Glaspy & Tyler Chester

Mariah The Scientist

Mattiel

Mereba

Methyl Ethel

Michelle

Nathy Peluso

Nicki Nicole

Noah Cyrus

Odalys

Oliver Malcolm

Orion Sun

Patrisse Cullors

Phantogram

Porches

Post Animal

Quiet Luke

Raja Kumari

Riz Ahmed

Rmr

Rod Wave

Sebastian Mikel

Sen Morimoto x Kaina

Sevdaliza

SG Lewis

Shordie Shordie

Simon Dominic

Smino

Sofi Tukker

Tainy

Tate Mcrae

Tayla Parx

Tengger

Terrace Martin

The Districts

Tobi

TOKiMONSTA

Tom Misch x Yussef Dayes

Tomberlin

Trace Mountains

Trevor Daniel

Trina X Mulatto

Wicca Phase

Wiki

Zaza

DIGITAL FORT Charities:

I Lost My Gig

Banding Together

South By South Best

Stand With Austin

Musician’s Foundation

MusiCares

SXSW Band Refugees Availability Register

covid-19 freelance artist resource

BACKLINE & THRIV TO HOST “COME TOGETHER: COVID-19 CRISIS” SUPPORT GROUPS

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

Central Texas Food Bank

The Creator Fund

COVID-19 Mutual Aid Fund for LGBTQI+ BIPOC Folks

Soze Foundation – Artist + Activist Coronavirus Relief Fund