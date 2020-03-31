Jessie Reyez, Noah Cyrus, Phantogram Headline Two-Day Fader Fort Coronavirus-Relief Broadcast

Jessie Reyez, Noah Cyrus, Ari Lennox and 070 Shake are just four of the dozens of up-and-coming artists performing during Fader Fort’s broadcast, which has been extended to two days: It’s already up and running at www.thefader.com/fort and will continue until 7 p.m. ET, and will run 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday.
This digital incarnation of a long-running South by Southwest showcase also includes Childish Major, Diana Gordon, DJ Shadow, Earthgang, Half Waif, Hanson, Jamila Woods, Jehnny Beth x Joe Talbot (Idles), Jojo x Lido, Little Dragon, Phantogram, Mariah The Scientist, Riz Ahmed, RMR, SG Lewis, Sofi Tukker, Tokimonsta, and many others — the full list of artists and involved charities and companies is below.
The complete two day line-up is listed below and all performances will be available for 24 hours only at www.thefader.com/fort. Just like any other live festival performance, artist’s have designated performance slots that will be accessible on a dedicated web page along with a direct link to the artist’s chosen charity. Fans can tune in this morning at THEFADER.COM/FORT for times and updated lineups.
The complete two day line-up is listed below and all performances will be available for 24 hours only at www.thefader.com/fort.
“It’s been amazing to see the response not just from the artist community, but our brand partners too,” says Rob Stone, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The FADER. “Now more than ever is the time for the music community and our trusted partners to come together to support one another.”
“Music unites us, even if we can’t physically be together in the same space,” cofounder and co-CEO Jon Cohen said. “We thank all of the artists who have supported us and ask their fans and our FADER audience to please donate and support those in need where they can”.
To kick off the charitable giving aspect of Digital Fort, Truly Hard Seltzer has committed $20,000 to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.
&pizza is also encouraging folks to think charitably by texting #FADERFEEDS to 200-03 which will prompt the user to donate pizza to local hospital workers on the front lines. Those who participate will also be entered into a giveaway to win $331 worth of pizza as a thank you for their act of kindness. Since 3/14, &pizza has donated 13,000+ pizzas to those heroes, and looks forward to raising that number.
Artists included in the two day line-up are below:
(In alphabetical order)
070shake
22gz
Ada Lea
Allie X
Ambar Lucid
Amine
Angel & Dren
Angelica Garcia
Ari Lennox x JID
Arlo Parks
Ashnikko
Austra
Banoffee
Brian Fallon
Carnage
Chika
Childish Major
Control Top
David Kim
Dawn
Deb Never
Destiny Rogers
Diana Gordon
Disq
DJ Shadow
Dogleg
Earthgang
Ebenezer
Ecko
Ellis
Field Medic x Pickleboy
Fish Narc
Flo Milli
Frances Quinlan
Fuego
G Herbo
Giraffage
Girl Ultra
Girlpool
Giveon
Guapdad 4000
Guaynaa
Half Waif
Hanson
Hinds
Honey Harper
Jamila Woods
Jehnny Beth X Joe Talbot (Idles)
Jessie Reyez
Johnny From Highly Suspect
Jojo x Lido
Jucee Froot X Dj Paul
Juls
Kills Birds
La Timpa
Last Night In Paris
Lastmonday
Laundry Day
Lila Drew
Lisel
Little Dragon
Lolo Zouai
Lute
Margaret Glaspy & Tyler Chester
Mariah The Scientist
Mattiel
Mereba
Methyl Ethel
Michelle
Nathy Peluso
Nicki Nicole
Noah Cyrus
Odalys
Oliver Malcolm
Orion Sun
Patrisse Cullors
Phantogram
Porches
Post Animal
Quiet Luke
Raja Kumari
Riz Ahmed
Rmr
Rod Wave
Sebastian Mikel
Sen Morimoto x Kaina
Sevdaliza
SG Lewis
Shordie Shordie
Simon Dominic
Smino
Sofi Tukker
Tainy
Tate Mcrae
Tayla Parx
Tengger
Terrace Martin
The Districts
Tobi
TOKiMONSTA
Tom Misch x Yussef Dayes
Tomberlin
Trace Mountains
Trevor Daniel
Trina X Mulatto
Wicca Phase
Wiki
Zaza
DIGITAL FORT Charities:
SXSW Band Refugees Availability Register
covid-19 freelance artist resource
BACKLINE & THRIV TO HOST “COME TOGETHER: COVID-19 CRISIS” SUPPORT GROUPS
Sweet Relief Musicians Fund
Central Texas Food Bank
COVID-19 Mutual Aid Fund for LGBTQI+ BIPOC Folks
Soze Foundation – Artist + Activist Coronavirus Relief Fund