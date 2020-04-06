Managers for Jessie Reyez, Alessia Cara, More Holding Webinar for Musicians and Executives Monday

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the shape of the music industry as we know it, executives are stepping forward to share their insight and experience in the Zoom webinars that are rapidly becoming a part of many of our lives.

Through a virtual music panel hosted by 8 Til Faint and curated by Mauricio Ruiz (Jessie Reyez / Mad Ruk), artists, fans and music industry peers are invited to gather on Monday April 6, to Ruiz and Melissa MacMaster (902HipHop – MGMT Quake Matthews) for a Q&A that will examine the state of the industry from the perspective of the artist manager.

The virtual session will run from 7-8:30 p.m ET / 4-5:30 p.m. PT on the video conferencing app Zoom and is open to the public -join the conversation by clicking here with ID number 486 649 415.

The list of panelists includes a line-up of artist managers in the business who will share their approach to representing artists on the global scale. The managers participating in this panel offer a unique perspective in that they have ties to the Canadian entertainment industry, however, their insights are not specific to any one country.

Details on this week’s panelists below — please note the biographical information was provided to Variety by the organizers.

MODERATORS

Mauricio Ruiz- 8 Til Faint

MGMT Jessie Reyez

In 2008, Mauricio Ruiz co-founded Mad Ruk Entertainment, one of North America’s leading content agencies specializing in commercial and music video production. While empowering the careers of some of Canada’s most notable directors, the award-winning agency has produced music videos for the likes of The Weeknd, Future, Celine Dion, Avicii, Jessie Reyez, Alessia Cara, Martin Garrix and Daniel Caesar among other globally renowned acts.

In 2014, Mauricio began managing Jessie Reyez under his company 8 Til Faint. The GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter has sold out multiple headlining shows and has collaborated with Eminem, Calvin Harris, Sam Smith and more. Jessie released her highly anticipated debut album “Before Love Came To Kill Us” this spring.

Melissa MacMaster – 902HipHop

MGMT Quake Matthews

The company’s founder, Melissa MacMaster, has gained valuable business management experience from her previous roles working in Atlantic, Canada’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and start-up community for over 7 years. Transferring her high caliber skill set to the music industry and successfully launching 902HipHop an artist management and music licensing company.

902HipHops expertise has created incredible talent by understanding the specific individual needs of each artist they work with. Our primary focus is creating one-of-a-kind opportunities both nationally and internationally to ensure that potential is maximized for each respective artist.

PANELISTS

Byron Wilson – The 1851 House

MGMT Jessie Reyez/ SonReal

Byron has been working in the music industry for 11 years, his career began by managing musical artists in 2009 under his own management company 1851 Music Inc.. He has been managing Jessie Reyez for 2 years. Byron has been with Jessie through the release of her “Kiddo” EP, 4 singles, and a Canadian Juno Award win. On a day-to-day basis Byron plans, strategizes and executes Jessie Reyez’s content releases and brand strategies alongside Island Records and BMG publishing. In addition to these duties, he is a valuable member of Jessie’s touring party as he has toured North America with other artists such as SonReal on an O2 visa. His knowledge of live show set-up and ability to manage the crew makes him an essential member for the touring party.

Jordan Evans- Golden Child

MGMT Daniel Caesar/Charlotte Day Wilson

Jordan Evans is a Canadian record producer, songwriter and talent manager from Toronto.Evans manages the careers of recording artists Charlotte Day Wilson and Daniel Caesar along with frequent collaborator Matthew Burnett, who both produced the entirety of Daniel Caesar’s award winning and critically acclaimed debut album, Freudian.

Matthew Burnett – Golden Child

MGMT Daniel Caesar/ Charlotte Day Wilson

Matthew Burnett is a Canadian record producer, musical director and manager from Toronto. He has also musically directed Daniel

Caesar, Charlotte Day Wilson, Jessie Reyez, Willow Smith and Queen Naija and currently manages both Caesar and Wilson alongside longtime music partner, Jordan Evans.

Sascha Stone Guttfreund-Score More

MGMT Tory Lanez

Sascha Stone Guttfreund started producing concerts in 2009 and founded ScoreMore Shows at age 20, which was recently acquired by LiveNation, and now serves as the President of the new joint venture. Stone Guttfreund was more recently celebrated by Billboard Magazine as a “40 under 40” honoree. Aside from ScoreMore, Stone Guttfreund is the manager to multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated recording artist, Tory Lanez, who has had seven singles on the Billboard Hot 100 alongside a #1 debut on the rap albums chart.

Christina Cassaro -Valeo Arts Management

MGMT Haviah Mighty

Christina Cassaro is an Artist Manager based in Toronto, Canada. Christina started her artist management career at the iconic Canadian record label, Arts & Crafts (Broken Social Scene, Fiest). It was there that she learned the in’s and out’s of artist management, laying the groundwork to eventually join Canadian management company, Valeo Arts Management (VAM). At VAM, Christina has been part of the management team for JUNO award-winning Indigenous musicians, A Tribe Called Red and Jeremy Dutcher, and manages breakout Canadian hip-hop artist, Haviah Mighty. Both Jeremy Dutcher and Haviah Mighty are recipients of the Polaris Music Prize, Canada’s top music award (2018 and 2019). The Valeo Arts Management roster includes artists: A Tribe Called Red, Jeremy Dutcher, Haviah Mighty, Jean-Michel Blais, Mah Moud, Leif Vollebekk, and Fleurie.

Cory Litwin- 2wenty 2wenty Music

MGMT MurdaBeatz

Cory Litwin is one of the music industry’s most successful, respected and ambitious artist managers, an empire-builder who groomed his fellow Canadian Murda Beatz from small-town upstart to the world’s top mega-hitmaker. His collaboration with Murda is just the start of the multi-faceted empire Cory is building, using personal relationships to forge partnerships – all part of a personal philosophy that you are your own best asset.

Tyler Henry- Henry Bros Entertainment

MGMT PARTYNEXTDOOR

Tyler Henry joined Drake’s 2013 ‘Would You Like a Tour?’ as an assistant tour manager, the tour would lead him to spearhead business operations for the genre-bending PARTYNEXTDOOR, one of music’s most exciting artists and songwriters. Tyler walked FTS through his trajectory, from college classes to touring with the OVO camp and beyond.

Chris Smith- 21 Entertainment

MGMT Alessia Cara

Entertainment entrepreneur Chris Smith is the visionary behind some of the entertainment industries biggest names of the past decade. Smith has successfully helped to shape the careers of over 7 platinum careers and several global superstars including Alessia Cara,Nelly Furtado, Fefe Dobson, Kat Dahlia and Tamia to name just a few. With a career spanning nearly 2 decades, Smith has remained one of the most sought after and valued entertainment managers within the industry.

Milan Ackerman- M-Pack Entertainment Inc.

MGMT Russ

In 2014, Ackerman discovered Russ on SoundCloud and started building a friendship and working relationship with him. Since then Milan has been able to create one of the most successful independent management companies in music. Milan truly understands the value of digital marketing and applies new school techniques to his traditional management style.

Laurie Lee-Wednesday Management Inc.

MGMT Ralph

Laurie Lee started her career off in London, UK as an A&R Scout for Virgin/ EMI Records until she returned back to Canada to work as an A&R at Universal Music Canada. In 2016, Laurie launched her own artist management company ‘Wednesday Management Inc.’, she currently represents Ralph, Garçons, GRAE & Alex Porat.