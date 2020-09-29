Jesse Collins Joins Roc Nation as Executive Producer of Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The , Roc Nation and Pepsi announced today that Emmy- nominated producer Jesse Collins has been named an executive producer of the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, taking place in Tampa, Florida on Super Bowl Sunday, February 7, 2021. He is the show’s first-ever Black executive producer.

Collins joins executive producers Roc Nation, who debuted in that role earlier this year with a halftime performance starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Roc Nation announced a partnership with the NFL at the height of its controversial shunning of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a result of his protest against police violence involving people of color. The NFL has since altered its stance on the issue. Collins joins long time award-winning Pepsi halftime show director Hamish Hamilton.

“Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision.’ He’s a true artist,” said Roc Nation cofounder Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. “Jesse’s insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”

“It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” said Jesse Collins, who is founder & CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. “I am grateful to Jay-Z, Desiree Perez, the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”

“We are excited to have Jesse Collins join with Roc Nation to executive produce the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show,” said Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Business Officer, NFL. “We look forward to our fans experiencing a memorable performance as part of the culmination of our 101st season.”