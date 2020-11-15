50 Cent, Chance the Rapper and More Show Support for Jeremih After Hospitalization Reports

×
Jeremih
Meredith Truax

After news broke on Saturday that rapper Jeremih had been hospitalized for COVID-19, musicians and celebrities took to Twitter to show their support for the 33-year-old rapper.

Jeremih is currently hospitalized in the ICU in Chicago, Ill. and is being treated for COVID-19, according to TMZ. Jeremih’s representatives have not responded to Variety‘s multiple requests for comment.

Rapper 50 Cent was one of the first to show support for Jeremih’s recovery, posting a photo of the two together on Instagram with the caption: “Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. He’s in ICU in Chicago.”

Chance the Rapper asked his fans to pray for Jeremih on Twitter, writing: “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Hitmaka posted a photo of Jeremih on his Instagram, noting that he posted it with the blessing of Jeremih’s mother. “I need everyone to pray for my brother @Jeremih,” Hitmaka wrote.

“Un-Break My Heart” singer Toni Braxton wrote on Twitter, “Keeping Jeremih in my prayers.”

Big Sean tweeted, “Prayers up, praying for your strength.”

“We love you and we praying for you!” wrote actor, rapper and singer Trey Songz.

“Big Brother” star Amber Borzotra posted a photo of her and Jeremih with the caption, “All my love, light, and prayers are with my sweet brother @Jeremih right now. Everyone keep the prayers coming and please respect the families privacy at this time. My heart hurts…I LOVE YOU so much, J and just know I’m by your side every step of the way!”

