Chance the Rapper Says Jeremih Is Being Released From the Hospital

Rapper-singer Jeremih is on the road to recovery from COVID-19, according to his friend and collaborator Chance the Rapper.

Chance announced the news via Twitter on Thursday, sharing that Jeremih will be “out the hospital tomorrow (Friday).” “I am filled with praise right now,” he wrote. “I just heard my brother Jeremih’s voice on the phone for the first time in almost a month. … We give all glory to the father in Jesus name.”

Jeremih, born Jeremy Phillip Felton, has been undergoing treatment for the virus at a hospital in his hometown of Chicago. On Nov. 19, his agent told Variety that Jeremih was “just pulled off the ventilator” and “still in ICU in critical condition.“

When news broke on Nov. 14, Chance the Rapper, among other musicians, took to social media to ask for his fans’ support, writing: “Please if you can, take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me, and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus, so if you can for me, please please say a prayer over him.”

Jeremih rose to stardom in 2009, when he signed with Def Jam Recordings and released his debut single, “Birthday Sex,” which led to his self-titled debut album. His success continued with his second album, “All About You,” featuring the hit single “Down on Me.” In 2014, his track “Don’t Tell ‘Em” with YG once again topped the charts, followed by his third studio album, “Late Nights,” released in 2015.

His latest work was a collaboration album in August 2018 with Ty Dolla Sign, titled “MihTy.”