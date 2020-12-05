Jeremih Released From Hospital After Undergoing COVID-19 Treatment

Rapper and singer Jeremih has been released from the hospital after undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Jeremih was discharged from Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Friday night, accompanied by his mother.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life,” Jeremih told ABC 7 Chicago. “I will be forever grateful.”

The rapper-singer continued, expressing appreciation his loved ones: “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons. I would also like to thank all my fans, and people all over the world who have prayed for me.”

News of Jeremih’s recovery was announced on Thursday by his friend and collaborator Chance the Rapper, who tweeted, “I am filled with praise right now. I just heard my brother Jeremih’s voice on the phone for the first time in almost a month. He will be out the hospital tomorrow (Friday). We give all glory to the father in Jesus name.”

Last month, Jeremih, born Jeremy Phillip Felton, was received at the ICU in his hometown of Chicago. On Nov. 19, his agent told Variety that Jeremih was “just pulled off the ventilator” and “still in ICU in critical condition.“

When news broke on Nov. 14, Chance the Rapper, among other musicians, took to social media to ask for his fans’ support, writing: “Please if you can, take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me, and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus, so if you can for me, please please say a prayer over him.”

Jeremih rose to stardom in 2009, when he signed with Def Jam Recordings and released his debut single, “Birthday Sex,” which led to his self-titled debut album. His success continued with his second album, “All About You,” featuring the hit single “Down on Me.” In 2014, his track “Don’t Tell ‘Em” with YG once again topped the charts, followed by his third studio album, “Late Nights,” released in 2015.

His latest work was a collaboration album in August 2018 with Ty Dolla Sign, titled “MihTy.”