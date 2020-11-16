50 Cent Says Jeremih is ‘Doing a Little Better’ After Hospitalization Reports

While there’s been no official word, according to TMZ and social media posts by 50 Cent and others, singer-rapper Jeremih is in serious condition after being hospitalized with COVID-19. On Sunday night, 50 tweeted that Jeremih’s condition may be improving.

“Thank you for praying for my boy Jeremih,” 50 wrote on Twitter. “He is responsive today, doing a little better.”

Despite attempts by Variety and multiple other media outlets, reps for Jeremih have given no word on his condition or confirmed that he has been hospitalized. According to TMZ, he is in the ICU unit of a hospital in his hometown of Chicago.

After reports surfaced on Saturday, musicians and celebrities took to Twitter to show their support for the 33-year-old singer.

Born and raised in Chicago, Jeremih (born Jeremy Felton), 33, signed with Def Jam in 2009 and has released four full-length albums with the label. His most recent was a 2018 collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign called “Mih Ty,” although he has been featured on singles with Ne-Yo and Kito in recent months. 50 Cent appeared on his 2010 track “Down On Me.”

50 Cent was one of the first to show support for Jeremih’s recovery, posting a photo of the two together on Instagram with the caption: “Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. He’s in ICU in Chicago.”

Chance the Rapper asked his fans to pray for Jeremih on Twitter, writing: “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”