Jennifer Lopez Channels Barbra Streisand on ‘One World: Together at Home’

Jennifer Lopez joined a host of musicians for the “One World: Together at Home” concert, channeling Barbra Streisand for a cover of her 1964 song “People.”

Lopez sang a subtle rendition of the classic while illuminated by a tree covered with strings of lights. Her performance was just one of the many highlights of the concert that Lady Gaga spearheaded with Global Citizen to celebrate workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other performers included The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, Sam Smith and John Legend. Gaga opened the show with an incredible performance of Nat King Cole’s classic “Smile.”

Lopez, who kicked off the year with a bang in the form of a dazzling Super Bowl performance with Shakira, has been in quarantine lockdown with fiance Alex Rodriguez and their children. The pair, like countless other couples, had to put their wedding on hold because of the coronavirus crisis.

The multihyphenate recently earned accolades for her role in the 2019 true-life crime comedy “Hustlers.”

While “Together at Home” is not a traditional fundraising event, the Global Citizen website identifies several ways viewers can get involved. Its “Take Action” site includes multiple ways people can make their voices heard and donate money.