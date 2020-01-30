×
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Preview Super Bowl Halftime Show; Remember Kobe Bryant

Shakira and Jennifer LopezNFL Super Bowl LIV, Half Time Show Press Conference, Miami, Florida, USA - 30 Jan 2020Meet With Media Ahead of Super Bowl Half Time Performance at Hilton Miami Downtown in Miami
CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstoc

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez came together for a press conference on Thursday afternoon at the Hilton in Downtown Miami ahead of their upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance on Feb. 2.

The two Latina powerhouses each graced the stage and sat side by side to share slight details on the long awaited moment when two of the most important female performers in the world join together for the first time on a Super Bowl stage.

“It would be something hard to believe and it’s a reality today and I just think that this is a palpable example that it’s possible and that the only thing that matters is the size of your dreams,” said Shakira, recalling the earlier years of her career when she still lived in Barranquilla, Colombia. “It’s an opportunity to remind us all [Latinos] of what an important force we are.”

Heavily dominant topics during the question and answer portion included Kobe Bryant’s passing, Latino representation as well as insight on how they collaborated to produce a show that they hinted will perfectly display the harmonious merge of their musical and artistic style.

“The creative process is really intense when it comes to a show of this magnitude,” said Lopez, in Spanish while replying to a Hispanic media outlet.

”But we worked together to make this the best show possible. I also think that sports and music are the two things that can join people together in any part of the world, and we have that opportunity this Sunday, and we are going to do our best,” she added.

Regarding Kobe Bryant’s passing, they both shared their sentiment when finding out, with Shakira explaining that she found out from her husband and Lopez told the story of how she found out through Alex Rodriguez.

“Alex walked in with tears in his eyes and said, ‘You’ll never believe what just happened.’”

