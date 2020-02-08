×

Jennifer Lopez, Live Nation Enter Into Exclusive Multi-Year Touring Partnership

Variety Staff

Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, in Miami Gardens, Fla49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

A little over a week since wowing some 103 million people with her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance alongside Shakira, Jennifer Lopez has entered into an exclusive multi-year touring partnership with Live Nation.

The concert industry giant will produce and promote Lopez’s concerts globally beginning with her next tour. Her last worldwide outing, the It’s My Party tour, sold out its 38-date run which, in addition to North America, included stops in Tel Aviv and St. Petersburg.  It followed a 2016 to 2018 Las Vegas residency called “All I Have” which grossed north of $100 million in box office receipts.

Said Brad Wavra, senior vice president of touring at Live Nation: “Jennifer Lopez has given fans spectacular live performances for decades through sold out tour dates and her Las Vegas residencies. The demand to see Jennifer live is only growing and Live Nation is proud to be partnering with such a worldwide phenomenon for years to come.“

A Golden Globe-nominated actress, most recently seen in “Hustlers” and up next in “Marry Me,” Lopez has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion.

As “Hustlers” director Lorene Scafaria recently wrote in Variety: “[Lopez has] made hard work look effortless for so long. She embodies the American dream, a kid from the Bronx turned dancer turned actor turned movie star turned pop star turned global sensation turned brand turned icon.”

Lopez’s Halftime show set featured creative direction by Silent House Productions. Said Lopez of the performance: “The creative process is really intense when it comes to a show of this magnitude, but we worked together to make this the best show possible.”

Lopez is represented by CAA and managed by Benny Medina.

