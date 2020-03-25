Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R. Lead Wednesday’s Music Live-Streams

Jennifer Hudson is the titan among the intimate live-stream concerts happening Wednesday, with a performance she’ll be broadcasting from her home as part of Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series. It takes place at 4 p.m. ET/1 PT on her Instagram Live channel.

Hudson even gave out her phone number — her “community” phone number, her reps clarify — in advance of the web gig. “My number is 312-584-4141 so text me! I can’t wait to talk to you all more,” she wrote on Instagram.

Also on deck for live performances Wednesday are H.E.R., Kirk Franklin, Annie-Marie, Gavin Rossdale, Declan McKenna (who just delayed his album release, but isn’t letting that stop him from taking to the web), Daniel Tashian (renowned for his work with Kacey Musgraves), the War & Treaty, Robyn Hitchcock and kid favorite Laurie Berkner, among others.

A big addition to the following day’s lineup is Dave Matthews, who’ll perform a half-hour set Thursday evening to premiere a new Verizon-sponsored series benefitting hurting small businesses.

Details about all these shows and more forthcoming ones are included in our listings, below.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Jennifer Hudson

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)

H.E.R.

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)

Gavin Rossdale

5:30 ET, 2:30 Pacific

(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)

Kirk Franklin

6:30 p.m., 3:30 PT

(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)

Anne-Marie

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)

Declan McKenna

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(via Instagram Live)

Robyn Hitchcock

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via StageIt)

The War & Treaty

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via StageIt)

Laurie Berkner

10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT

(daily concerts for kids, via Facebook Live)

Ron Pope

2:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. PT

(via Facebook Live)

Daniel Tashian

3 p.m ET, noon PT

(Instagram, via Big Yellow Dog Music couch concert series)

Brendan Benson

one song per day, 5:20 p.m. ET, 2:20 PT

(via Instagram)

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

Ben Gibbard

7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT

(daily show, via YouTube)

Steve Nieve

1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT

(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Dave Matthews

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(premiere of new Verizon weekly series “Pay It Forward Live”

via Verizon’s Twitter account and via Yahoo)

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Lisa Loeb

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Facebook Live)

UnCabaret: with Julia Sweeney, Dana Gould, Jamie Bridgers, Del Shores, Lauren Weedman, Baron Vaughn, Greg Behrendt and host Beth Lapides

10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT

(access here)