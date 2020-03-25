×

Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R. Lead Wednesday’s Music Live-Streams

Kirk Franklin, Gavin Rossdale, Anne-Marie, Declan McKenna, Daniel Tashian, the War & Treaty and Laurie Berkner also have live-stream gigs today. Dave Matthews is on the way.

Jennifer Hudson
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Hudson is the titan among the intimate live-stream concerts happening Wednesday, with a performance she’ll be broadcasting from her home as part of Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series. It takes place at 4 p.m. ET/1 PT on her Instagram Live channel.

Hudson even gave out her phone number — her “community” phone number, her reps clarify — in advance of the web gig. “My number is 312-584-4141 so text me! I can’t wait to talk to you all more,” she wrote on Instagram.

Also on deck for live performances Wednesday are H.E.R., Kirk Franklin, Annie-Marie, Gavin Rossdale, Declan McKenna (who just delayed his album release, but isn’t letting that stop him from taking to the web), Daniel Tashian (renowned for his work with Kacey Musgraves), the War & Treaty, Robyn Hitchcock and kid favorite Laurie Berkner, among others.

A big addition to the following day’s lineup is Dave Matthews, who’ll perform a half-hour set Thursday evening to premiere a new Verizon-sponsored series benefitting hurting small businesses.

Details about all these shows and more forthcoming ones are included in our listings, below.

 

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Jennifer Hudson
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)
click here

H.E.R.
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)
click here

Gavin Rossdale
5:30 ET, 2:30 Pacific
(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)
click here

Kirk Franklin
6:30 p.m., 3:30 PT
(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)
click here

Anne-Marie
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Instagram Live, Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)

Declan McKenna
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via Instagram Live)
click here

Robyn Hitchcock
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via StageIt)

The War & Treaty
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via StageIt)

Laurie Berkner
10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT
(daily concerts for kids, via Facebook Live)
click here

Ron Pope
2:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. PT
(via Facebook Live)
click here

Daniel Tashian
3 p.m ET, noon PT
(Instagram, via Big Yellow Dog Music couch concert series)
access here

Brendan Benson
one song per day, 5:20 p.m. ET, 2:20 PT
(via Instagram)
access here

Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here

Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(daily show, via YouTube)

Steve Nieve
1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT
(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)
access on Facebook

 

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Dave Matthews
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(premiere of new Verizon weekly series “Pay It Forward Live”
via Verizon’s Twitter account and via Yahoo)

Jimmie Allen
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram)
click here

Sarah Harmer
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
Facebook Live

Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Show” (country-based DJ set)
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(via YouTube and Instagram)
access here

Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here

Shannon McNally
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(via StageIt)

Seratones
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via NPR Music Live Sessions)
access here

Low Cut Connie
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via Facebook Live and Instagram Live, every Thursday)
click here

 

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Ingrid Andress
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram Live, “Together at Home” series)
access here

Lisa Loeb
2 p.m. ET, 11 PT
(via Instagram Live)
access here

Caroline Rose
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via NPR Music Live Sessions)
access here

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn 
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(weekly series, via Facebook Live)
click here

 

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Diplo/Major Lazer DJ set
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via YouTube)
access here

Erin McKeown
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram)
access here

Ron Pope
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(via Facebook Live)

 

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Lisa Loeb
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Facebook Live)
click here

UnCabaret: with Julia Sweeney, Dana Gould, Jamie Bridgers, Del Shores, Lauren Weedman, Baron Vaughn, Greg Behrendt and host Beth Lapides
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(access here)

 

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Logan Mize
3 p.m ET, noon PT
(Instagram, via Big Yellow Dog Music couch concert series)
access here

Hot Club of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
(every Monday, via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram)
click here

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT (archived shows):

Orville Peck 3/23 here

Ziggy Marley 3/23 (video here)

Picture This 3/23 (video here)

Bastille 3/22 (video here)

Miguel 3/22 (video here)

Lindsey Stirling 3/21 (video here)

Hozier 3/20 (video here)

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic 3/20 (video here)

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes 3/20 (video here)

Steve Aoki 3/20 (video here)

Niall Horan 3/19 (video here)

Common 3/19 (video here)

Charlie Puth 3/18 (video here)

John Legend 3/17 (video here)

Chris Martin 3/16  (video here)

Volbeat watch here

Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson click here

 

