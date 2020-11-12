Jeezy Re-Ups With Def Jam, Signs on as Consultant

Veteran rapper Jeezy — a.k.a. Jay Jenkins — has signed a multi-faceted contract with Def Jam Recordings that includes album releases as well as a consultancy with the label he has called home since 2005. The move was announced today by Def Jam’s interim Chairman & CEO, Jeff Harleston. In his new role, Jenkins will serve senior advisor to the chairman on matters related to A&R and artist development.

“It’s an honor to return to the label I’ve called home for 15 years, not only as an artist, but as an executive,” said Jeezy. “I spent most of my career learning from trial and error, I am happy to say that I am back on the team that helped me build my legacy from the streets to the boardroom and nothing makes me more fulfilled than being in a position to help guide and add value to the next generation.”

“Jeezy is so meaningful to Def Jam; it’s legacy, it’s past, present and future,” said Harleston. “Jeezy has always impressed me with his talent, his tenacity, his instincts, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his leadership. I’m a huge believer in trusting, supporting and enfranchising artists and bringing them into the process. But of course, Jeezy is so much more than an artist. He is family.”

The move comes amid a flurry of activity for Jeezy. He is set to battle T.I. in the season premiere of Verzuz on November 19, and recently dropped his new single and video “Back” (featuring Yo Gotti) under his new deal with Def Jam; the track is the first from his forthcoming album “The Recession 2,” the sequel to his 2008 album. He also recently partnered with Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia’s The Black Effect Podcast Network for “The (Re)Session Podcast by Jeezy,” a new eight-episode limited podcast series launched with first guest world-renowned business strategist Tony Robbins. The podcast news follows the premiere earlier this month of “Worth A Conversation,” JEEZY’s new weekly talk show airing on Fox Soul.