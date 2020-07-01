Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival Postponed Until 2021

Jay-Z’s Made in America festival has been a Labor Day and Philadelphia tradition since 2012, but not surprisingly, it will not be taking place in 2020.

An official statement from the festival reads:

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made in America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021. We look forward to working alongside the Mayor’s office and returning to the wonderful city of Philadelphia next year.

“Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be valid for next year, and we will be sharing additional information as it becomes available, via our website and social media. If anyone would prefer a refund, an email will be sent to request one. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to the point of purchase.”

Last year’s festival featured memorable sets from Cardi B, Lizzo, Jorja Smith, Rosalia and Tierra Whack, and Philadelphia native Meek Mill had a block named after him. Past years have featured Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and dozens of others. The festival had a six-day standoff with the city of Philadelphia in 2018 over its traditional location on the city’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway, but it was resolved and promoter Roc Nation announced that the festival has a “bright future” in the city.