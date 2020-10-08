Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s Reform Alliance Makes Key Hires (EXCLUSIVE)

Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s Reform Alliance announced today that it has bolstered its executive leadership team with the hiring of Janet Choi as Chief Content and Communications Officer. Choi joined Reform this week from the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, where she served as Deputy Commissioner and General Manager.

Reform has also announced a number of new key leadership hires who were previously leading or a part of the election campaigns of Barack Obama and Pete Buttigieg, Bono’s ONE Campaign, JPMorgan Private Bank, (RED), MarchOn and Stand Together, among others.

The organization’s new hires, who came on board over the past six months, include:

Janet Choi – Chief Content and Communications Officer : Choi previously served as the Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, as well as the General Manager of NYC Media. In her role, Choi will oversee content development and distribution, digital and social, press and media and internal communications and work collaboratively with the Advocacy and Growth teams in driving the overall vision for REFORM.

: Choi previously served as the Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, as well as the General Manager of NYC Media. In her role, Choi will oversee content development and distribution, digital and social, press and media and internal communications and work collaboratively with the Advocacy and Growth teams in driving the overall vision for REFORM. Adia Smith Parker – Senior Director, Development : Smith Parker worked on both presidential campaigns of Former President Barack Obama and has been responsible for helping raise over $80 million for Obama’s candidacy since 2007. Most recently, she served as the West Coast Director of Investment for Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign, where she played a key role in raising $30 million. With REFORM, Smith Parker will play an integral role in mobilizing financial resources for the organization and fostering relationships with influential philanthropists.

: Smith Parker worked on both presidential campaigns of Former President Barack Obama and has been responsible for helping raise over $80 million for Obama’s candidacy since 2007. Most recently, she served as the West Coast Director of Investment for Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign, where she played a key role in raising $30 million. With REFORM, Smith Parker will play an integral role in mobilizing financial resources for the organization and fostering relationships with influential philanthropists. Meagan Bond – Senior Director, Creative Campaigns: Bond previously served as the Global Brand Director for ONE Campaign, the global campaigning and advocacy organization co-founded by U2 singer and activist Bono. At REFORM, she leads creative and brand development with a focus on educating the American public about criminal justice reform.

Bond previously served as the Global Brand Director for ONE Campaign, the global campaigning and advocacy organization co-founded by U2 singer and activist Bono. At REFORM, she leads creative and brand development with a focus on educating the American public about criminal justice reform. Geoff Holtzman – Director of Communications: Holtzman directed communications for Stand Together’s criminal justice reform team, where he led the communications campaign for the passing of the First Step Act. He is responsible for developing and driving communications strategies that generate support for REFORM’s advocacy work.

Holtzman directed communications for Stand Together’s criminal justice reform team, where he led the communications campaign for the passing of the First Step Act. He is responsible for developing and driving communications strategies that generate support for REFORM’s advocacy work. Britton Smith – Senior Organizing Strategist: The former National Coalitions Director for MarchOn, Smith now works with REFORM’s advocacy department to lead strategic campaign planning efforts, mobilize constituencies and build coalitions with grassroots and policy experts in local, state and federal jurisdictions nationwide.

The former National Coalitions Director for MarchOn, Smith now works with REFORM’s advocacy department to lead strategic campaign planning efforts, mobilize constituencies and build coalitions with grassroots and policy experts in local, state and federal jurisdictions nationwide. Colleen Donnelly – Director of Digital: Donnelly has spent the past seven years at (RED), the non-profit founded by Bono to engage people and companies in the fight to end AIDS. At REFORM, she oversees the strategic development and implementation of REFORM’s social media and digital strategy.

Jasmine Wadsworth – Advocacy Chief of Staff : Wadsworth served as the Chief of Staff for Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of Community Affairs cluster and led 13 advocacy-driven offices. With REFORM, she will support Chief Advocacy Officer Jessica Jackson in leading the expansion of the group’s state organizing program and reformer engagement.

Yesenia Valdez – Special Assistant to the President and Chief Growth Officer : In her role, Valdez serves as partner for the team on project management and supporting the executive team on activations. Prior to joining REFORM, Valdez previously spent the last eight years as the executive assistant to the Global Head of the Philanthropy Centre at JPMorgan.

“As CEO, my most important job is building up REFORM’s greatest asset – our team,” said Van Jones, CEO of REFORM. “We are building a group of leaders that brings valuable experience, perspectives, and insights from across sectors. The diverse skill set and background of these individuals will be critical to our organization as we continue to ‘fight different’ to bring meaningful change to the criminal justice system.”

The announcement comes after REFORM’s the first major legislative victory on Sept. 30, when the organization enacted AB 1950 to decrease the probation population by 33 percent, give 24,000+ life years back, and prevent 48,000+ prison admissions due to technical probation violations. The law – which was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom – will significantly improve California’s probation system and help put hundreds of thousands of Californians on probation in positions to succeed and exit the criminal justice system for good.

The Alliance was founded in 2019 with a mission to advance criminal justice reform and eradicate laws and policies that perpetuate injustice in the United States by passing probation reform bills at the state level, using media to amplify the need for comprehensive reform and build an inclusive, bipartisan alliance of leaders who share a vision for transforming the criminal justice system. CNN host/ author Van Jones is the CEO; founding partners include Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Arnold Ventures co-founder Laura Arnold, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Third Point founder Daniel S. Loeb, Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz, Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin, Vista Equity Partners founder Robert F. Smith and Brooklyn Nets co-owner and philanthropic investor Clara Wu Tsai.