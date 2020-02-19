Jason Isbell, Maren Morris to Headline Kentucky’s Railbird Festival

Americana favorite Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and country star Maren Morris top a slate of performers just announced for the Railbird Festival, to be held on three stages over two days in August at the Grounds at Keeneland, a renowned race track in Kentucky.

The August 22-23, 2020 fest features an unusually eclectic bill of commercial and critical favorites that draws largely from the worlds of Americana and mainstream country, as well as rock and roots acts that don’t quit fit either of those genres.

Other names newly announced for Railbird include Young the Giant, the Head and the Heart, Tanya Tucker, the Decemberists, Colter Wall, Trampled By Turtles, Cat Power, the War and Treaty, Whiskey Meyers, Shovels & Rope, Hayes Carll, Sarah Jarosz, Cedric Burnside, John Moreland, Caitlyn Smith, Paul Cauthen and City and Colour.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET at Railbirdfest.com, with prices beginning at $135 and a limited quantity of student passes at $115.

Isbell announced this month that his and the 400 Unit’s next album, “Reunions,” will be out May 15, with a single, “Don’t Be Afraid,” that dropped with the announcement. Other gigs they have lined up for the summer include appearances at Bonnaroo, Boston Calling and Mountain Jam Festival, as well as an amphitheater tour.

Morris, who is pregnant, is naturally keeping a lighter tour schedule this year, but she does have a few festival dates lined up including the Houston Rodeo March 7, the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York June 5 and Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience Sept. 4.

Last year’s Railbird headliners included the Raconteurs and Brandi Carlile.

Keeneland was the site of the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in 2015 and will again host the the event this Nov. 6-7.