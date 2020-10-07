Jason Isbell, Kiiara, Jade Bird, More to Perform at Come Together Festival Thursday

Jason Isbell, Kiiara, Jade Bird and many other artists will perform at Sound Mind Live, a virtual music festival in celebration of World Mental Health Day taking place on Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. The benefit concert will be hosted by Jordan Carlos and also feature performances from Smith & Myers, American Authors, Yola, Shamir, Son Little, and more. The National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City is a founding partner of this landmark event, and AbbVie is acting as presenting sponsor.

The event will be streamed live on Thursday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT via the Relix YouTube Channel in support of the cause.

“Now is the time to break down walls of stigma surrounding mental health and elevate awareness of mental health resources when support is more needed than ever,” said Sound Mind Live Director Chris Bullard. “This is the most important World Mental Health Day of our lifetime. We have experienced global collective grief like never before. Despite this, we can still come together through the power of music to heal these wounds, find hope, and support one another as we move on to more positive horizons in the future.”

Experts from Mental Health America, MusiCares, and National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City will provide information on virtual mental health resources, support programs, and best practices for self-care.

Leading up to the festival, in collaboration with Kenneth Cole’s Mental Health Coalition, a selection of approximately 20 short videos of artists speaking about their mental health will be presented on the How Are You Really site in a series about mental health featuring noted musicians.

Viewers will have the opportunity to access a live interactive chat and donate in real time, with proceeds benefiting affiliates of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) from around the country and their pandemic-response mental health programs. NAMI is the largest grassroots mental health organization in the U.S., providing free virtual programs and services to individuals facing mental health issues through their local affiliates around the country. The event will also feature “virtual side stages” with break-out performances and panels on subjects such as Mental Health and the BIPOC Community, Mental Health in the LGBTQ+ Community, and Mental Health and the Music Community.