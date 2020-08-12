Jason Flom, Ty Stiklorius, Binta Niambi Brown Among Mondo.NYC Conference Keynotes

Mondo.NYC, the music and tech conference created by the founders of CMJ Music Marathon, has announced the initial speakers for its fifth annual edition, taking place virtually Oct. 13-16. They include Binta Niambi Brown, attorney and founder of Omalilly Projects in conversation with Ty Stiklorius, founder & CEO of Friends at Work and John Legend’s longtime manager; Jason Flom, CEO of Lava Records and a founding board member of the Innocence Project; and Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman.

During the day, the conference will feature panels, conversations, workshops and special events foster opportunities for virtual networking, collaboration and learning; at night, it will host a “virtual world of Mondo showcases” with up-and-coming artists from around the globe.

“We’ve all experienced an unimaginable confluence of events that have dramatically changed our industry and our world. Mondo Executive Producer Joanne Abbot Green, For our fifth anniversary, we will use the collective power of our voices – creatives, inventors, connectors, educators, entrepreneurs and fans – as we reconnect with old friends, forge new alliances, and roll up our sleeves because there is much work to be done.”

The RIAA once again partners with Mondo to host their annual series, “Everything You Need to Know About Music Policy in One Hour” featuring Kris Ahrend (Mechanical Licensing Collective); Jordan Bromley (Manatt and Music Artists Coalition); Dayna Frank (First Avenue and NIVA); Josh Friedlander (RIAA); Mitch Glazier (RIAA); Sarah Howes (SAG-AFTRA); Prophet (50/50, Black Music Action Coalition); Dr. Portia Sabin (Music Business Association); and Maria Strong (U.S. Copyright Office).

The NYC Guild of Music Supervisors Education Event returns for its third year on Thursday, October 15, as top music supervisors and industry executives in the fields of advertising, film, TV, video games and trailers give attendees a unique opportunity to meet, network and learn from some of the leading names in the business.

New for 2020, Mondo is partnering with Covington to host Video Games, Esports and Music: Opportunities in the Digital World featuring the following panels: “Video Games & Esports 101: Opportunities for the Music Industry,” “Anatomy of a Music/Gaming Integration: Case Studies” and “Future of Music & Gaming: Spotlight on Emerging Companies.”

Mondo and Compassionate Music present “Mindfulness in Music” returning for its second consecutive year with a keynote conversation with Kevin Lyman and a full day program exploring sustainable, authentic and inclusive relationships in the music industry, offering insights and best practices regarding positive workplace culture, meditation and more.

The Mondo CLE Music & Tech Law Symposium, Powered by Michelman & Robinson LLP and Covington & Burling LLP and sponsored by Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC; Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP; Moses & Singer LLP; and Recording Artists Project at Harvard Law School, will feature “Business as Unusual” with an all day entertainment law seminar on some of the biggest legal developments affecting the music industry, including recent court decisions upending fundamental issues, the re-imagining of key policy matters and how multiple aspects of the industry are being affected by – and forced to adapt to – a post-COVID world.

Mondo and the Recording Artists Project at Harvard Law School will host Live Virtual Pro Bono Sessions during Mondo for its second consecutive year. RAP is a student practice organization serving the music community by offering pro bono legal services to local and national musicians.

For more information visit https://mondo.nyc.