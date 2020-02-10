Janet Jackson Reveals 2020 Tour Dates, Show Will Include ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’ and New Album

Janet Jackson, fresh from a residency in Las Vegas last year, today announced North American dates for her “Black Diamond” world tour this summer. The outing is an all-new production featuring new music from her forthcoming album “Black Diamond,” which is set for release later this year, along with songs from her 12 albums, including a special performance of “Rhythm Nation 1814,” which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 24th in Miami and is scheduled to run through the end of August; European dates and the rest of the world will be announced in the coming weeks. Full routing can be found below. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, February 13th at LiveNation.com.
BLACK DIAMOND TOUR 2020 DATES:
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|Miami, FL
|American Airlines Arena
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Monday, June 29, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|New Orleans, LA
|Essence Festival*
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum Complex
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Tuesday, July 14, 2020
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|Mashantucket, CT
|The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino*
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|Cincinnati, OH
|Cincinnati Music Festival*
|Monday, July 27, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|St Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|Monday, August 3, 2020
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Monday, August 10, 2020
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Monday, August 17, 2020
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center at San Jose
|Thursday, August 20, 2020
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
*Date not produced by Live Nation