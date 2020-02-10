×

Janet Jackson Reveals 2020 Tour Dates, Show Will Include ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’ and New Album

Variety Staff

Janet Jackson, fresh from a residency in Las Vegas last year, today announced North American dates for her “Black Diamond” world tour this summer. The outing is an all-new production featuring new music from her forthcoming album “Black Diamond,” which is set for release later this year, along with songs from her 12 albums, including a special performance of “Rhythm Nation 1814,” which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 24th in Miami and is scheduled to run through the end of August; European dates and the rest of the world will be announced in the coming weeks. Full routing can be found below. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, February 13th at LiveNation.com.

BLACK DIAMOND TOUR 2020 DATES:

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
Friday, June 26, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Saturday, June 27, 2020 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Monday, June 29, 2020 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Wednesday, July 1, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Friday, July 3, 2020 New Orleans, LA Essence Festival*
Sunday, July 5, 2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tuesday, July 7, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Thursday, July 9, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Friday, July 10, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Sunday, July 12, 2020 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Friday, July 17, 2020 Mashantucket, CT The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino*
Saturday, July 18, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Friday, July 24, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, July 25, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati Music Festival*
Monday, July 27, 2020 Chicago, IL United Center
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Friday, July 31, 2020 St Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Saturday, August 1, 2020 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Monday, August 3, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Friday, August 7, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Sunday, August 9, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena
Monday, August 10, 2020 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Saturday, August 15, 2020 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Monday, August 17, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
Thursday, August 20, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center
Saturday, August 22, 2020 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sunday, August 23, 2020 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

 

*Date not produced by Live Nation

 

 

