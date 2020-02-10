Janelle Monáe Opens Oscars in Song, Celebrates Being ‘a Black Queer Artist Telling Stories’ (Watch)

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All

Janelle Monáe kicked off the Academy Awards with a song-and-dance production number based on her 2010 song “Come Alive,” lyrically rewritten to reference the Oscars and some of the year’s top films  — with spoken asides about the lack of female directors represented among the nominees, and what she personally represented as the show opener.

“We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films,” she said, midsong, “and I’m so proud to stand here as a black queer artist, telling stories. Happy Black History Month.”

Besides a slew of dancers dressed in costumes evoking films both nominated (“Joker,” “Little Women”) and not (“Us”), Monáe was also joined by Billy Porter, who sang Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing,” the climactic number from “Rocketman,” while Monáe took to the piano.

Monáe began the medley as Mister Rogers, singing the theme song from the children’s show host in a red cardigan before descending to the front row to place her hat atop Tom Hanks, nominated as supporting actor for his role as Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighorhood.” Saying “Hello, neighbors,” she proceeded into an opening statement of purpose that said “tonight we celebrate the art of storytelling,” before vowing to further venerate “the misfits, the outcasts, the misunderstood.”

Apart from its nods to the unrepresented or underrepresented, the rewritten lyrics skewed more toward one of the razzle-dazzle opening extravaganzas the Oscars have traditionally been known for, with lines such as, “You’re looking at your neighbor with sweat on your palms / The camera turns to you and you try to stay calm” — made stranger only by the fact that Monáe and some of her surrounding dancers were dressed in flowery “Midsommar” garb.

Monáe took to the audience to get some help with her “la-la-las,” finding the most enthusiastic momentary duet partner in a very vocal Brie Larson.

A diversity joke followed Monáe’s appearance, as Steve Martin and Chris Rock took the stage. Quipped Rock about the opening number, “While we were backstage watching it, Steve says to me, ‘J.Lo’s killing it two weeks in a row.'”

More Film

  • Taika Waititi - Adapted Screenplay -

    Taika Waititi Dedicates His Oscar to Win the Indigenous Kids of the World

    Taika Waititi has won best adapted screenplay at the 2020 Academy Awards for “Jojo Rabbit.” Taking the stage the actor, director and writer joked about his statue, “This is really light! It’s supposed to be heavy.” Turning to serious Waitit started to get emotional thanking his mother the original author of “Jojo Rabbit” Christine Leunens [...]

  • Jeff Bezos

    Oscars: Chris Rock Pokes Fun at Amazon's Jeff Bezos 

    Despite not having an official host, the 92nd Oscars still featured a mini-monologue from previous hosts Chris Rock and Steve Martin. Following the show’s opening music number from Janelle Monae, Rock and Martin, after some self-deprecating, had some fun at the expense of some of the night’s attendees, including Martin Scorsese and Mahershala Ali. “I [...]

  • Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt Slams GOP, Trump Impeachment Trial at the Oscars

    Brad Pitt continued his awards season (and acceptance speech) domination on Sunday night, winning the supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” During his speech, Pitt also got political, calling out the Trump impeachment trial for blocking the testimony of former national security [...]

  • An Oscar statue is displayed during

    Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

    The biggest night in Hollywood is finally here. The 92nd Academy Awards could potentially be a historic night, depending on how key races pan out. If “Parasite” wins best picture, it would be the first foreign-language film to do so. Its win in the international feature film or director (for Bong Joon Ho) categories would [...]

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman's Oscars Gown Features the Names of Snubbed Female Directors

    Natalie Portman made a statement on the Oscars red carpet, with her Dior cape embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year — and weren’t nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards. Names on the cape included Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad