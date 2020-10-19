Jamie Lynn Spears Reimagines ‘Zoey 101’ Theme Song

Jamie Lynn Spears announced her single, “Follow Me (Zoey 101)” will debut Oct. 22, with a global livestream event entitled “See It First: The Follow Me (Zoey 101) Experience” premiering Oct. 25.

The new single, available via Republic Records and produced by record producer and DJ Chantel Jeffries, reimagines the original “Zoey 101” theme song, which was co-written by Britney Spears, her older sister. The iconic 2000s show “Zoey 101” starred Jamie Lynn as Zoey Brooks, as she and her brother Dustin navigate Pacific Coast Academy, a private boarding school that is enrolling girls for the first time.

The livestream pop culture event will feature Jamie Lynn reuniting with the original cast of the Primetime Emmy-nominated Nickelodeon show, as well as Jeffries, dancer JoJo Siwa, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, and more.

In anticipation of the single’s release, Jamie Lynn spoke with Nylon magazine about the song. The track’s release follows the announcement of a “Zoey 101” reboot, for which production is delayed due to coronavirus restrictions, and a recent cast reunion for an “All That” sketch.

“Obviously we want to meet her as an adult now, and I do think it should be a show for young adults,” she told Nylon. “We want to do it justice for the fans that were 10 and 12 when it first aired, while also bringing in the new generation of fans. Finding that balance will be really important because we want to connect with where people are today … ‘What is that story? What is the best way to meet Zoey today?’ We don’t want to just do it to do it. We want it to be good.”

Spears’ upcoming projects also include appearing in the second season of Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias.”

Watch the teaser trailer for the livestream event below.

http://FollowMe.lnk.to/Trailer