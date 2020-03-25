×

James Taylor Helps Boston Hospital Take On Coronavirus With $1 Million Donation

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
James TaylorJames Taylor in concert at BB&T Center, Sunrise, USA - - 11 May 2018
CREDIT: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Sending some relief close to home, Boston native James Taylor and his wife, Kim Taylor, have made a $1 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital to help with the institution’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no question that it’s a point of pride for New Englanders to claim the MGH as their hospital — our hospital — and this is especially true today with the threat coming from a new and insidious virus,” Taylor said in a statement. “Kim and I want to be part of this fight. We have been so inspired by the courage and sacrifice of the health care heroes in the trenches who are working so hard to protect us all.”

James Taylor’s biographical details make it clearer why this might be personal for the singer-songwriter, beyond just widely shared local pride. The singer was born at the hospital, and hIs father, Isaac, was a doctor who completed his residency, served as chief resident and conducted research at the MGH.

The gift to Mass General allows the hospital to determine where to best direct the donation, be it purchasing supplies and equipment or going toward research into treatments and prevention for COVID-19. The money will go into the MGH President’s Emergency Response Fund, set up after the Boston Marathon bombing for sudden needs like these.

“The generosity of James and Kim Taylor will not only help Mass General respond to this outbreak but will also provide a meaningful morale boost to our caregivers, the many staff who support them, and the scientists who are working to defeat this scourge,” said the president of Mass General, Peter L. Slavin. “The Taylors have long provided comfort and hope through music, and this latest gift embodies that same sense of humanity and sends a heartening message to our staff that their efforts are appreciated, and they are not in this fight alone.”
Kim Taylor has her own strong ties to the institution, having served on the board of the MassGeneral Hospital for Children for the past five years. Four years ago, the Taylors helped raise $2.6 million when he performed at a benefit event for the MGH Cancer Center.

More Music

  • Dave Matthews Band

    Dave Matthews to Play Live-Stream Concert Thursday to Kick Off Charitable Web Series

    A solo Dave Matthews show, performed live from his home, will be the premiere episode of “Pay It Forward Live,” a new weekly series being sponsored by Verizon to help support small businesses suffering from lost business due to the coronavirus pandemic. Matthews’ 30-minute kickoff performance for the web series will be broadcast live Thursday [...]

  • James TaylorJames Taylor in concert at

    James Taylor Helps Boston Hospital Take On Coronavirus With $1 Million Donation

    Sending some relief close to home, Boston native James Taylor and his wife, Kim Taylor, have made a $1 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital to help with the institution’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. “There is no question that it’s a point of pride for New Englanders to claim the MGH as their [...]

  • Jackson Browne

    Jackson Browne Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus After NYC Benefit Concert

    Jackson Browne has tested positive for coronavirus, he told Rolling Stone. Although the 71-year-old singer-songwriter would seem to be part of a vulnerable demographic, he reports that his symptoms have been mild and he has not required hospitalization or medication. “I feel lucky that I’m not really badly affected. I guess I’ve got a really [...]

  • Michael Jacksons Journey from Motown to

    Michael Jackson Estate Donates $300,000 to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

    The Michael Jackson Estate today announced that it is donating $300,000 to coronavirus response efforts to help three communities that have been severely impacted by the Covid 19 virus. Broadway Cares, Three Square Food Bank (Southern Nevada’s largest hunger-relief organization) and MusicCares will each receive a $100,000 donation. “This virus strikes at the heart of [...]

  • National Recording Registry Adds Dr. Dre,

    National Recording Registry Inducts Classics by Dr. Dre, Mister Rogers and Cheap Trick

    Mister Rogers, meet Dr. Dre. Memphis Minnie, meet “Dusty in Memphis.” “Wichita Lineman,” wave hello to the “Fiddler on the Roof.” “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh,” say hi to Whitney Houston. And perhaps in the time of coronavirus, all these classic records can help — in the words of Eddy Arnold — “Make the World Go [...]

  • Bill Rieflin dead

    Bill Rieflin, Drummer for King Crimson, Ministry, R.E.M., Dies at 59

    Bill Rieflin, a remarkably versatile drummer whose work over the past 30 years spanned Ministry, R.E.M., Swans, Nine Inch Nails and King Crimson, among many others, has died after a battle with cancer, according to friends and social-media posts from several artists he performed with. He was 59. Our dear wonderful Bill Rieflin flew from [...]

  • Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono,

    L.A. Clippers Owner to Buy the Forum in $400 Million Deal

    The Clippers organization has reached an agreement to purchase The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. from The Madison Square Garden Company for $400 million cash. The iconic venue will continue to host concerts while plans for a “fan-focused community project” that includes a NBA arena and team headquarters, also move forward. The new NBA project, which is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad