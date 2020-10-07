James Corden Parodies Trump’s Coronavirus Diagnosis With ‘Maybe I’m Immune’ Song

James Corden poked fun at President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis with a parody song called “Maybe I’m Immune,” a riff on Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed.”

The late-night talk show host performed the song on Tuesday night’s episode of the “Late Late Show With James Corden.” After returning to the studio last month, he took to a piano on stage and let loose the parody song, making fun of Trump’s social media videos and drive-by wave while at Walter Reed hospital.

The performance began with a voiceover from Trump: “I just left Walter Reed Medical Center and it’s really something very special — the doctors, the nurses, the first-responders. And I learned so much about coronavirus…And I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s ok. And now I’m better and maybe I’m immune, I don’t know.”

Thus, Corden’s song was born. “Maybe I’m immune cause today I’m feelin’ so alive. Just don’t be afraid of the way I’m breathin’. Maybe I’m immune, it’s ok to go out for a ride, with all of us trapped inside.” While Corden sang, a clip of Trump’s chauffeured drive waving to fans outside Walter Reed played, a stunt that drew much criticism online for potentially exposing his Secret Service drivers to COVID-19.

The late night host also joked about the presidential election and how Trump is doing at the polls.

“Maybe I’m immune to the way the polls are looking now. Maybe I’m afraid that it’s not fake news. Maybe I’m immune to all the lies that I have made. I shouldn’t have downplayed. Maybe I’m afraid of the way that I might lose this. Maybe on November 3rd I just might lose this,” Corden sang.

Watch the full video below.