×

Jackson Browne Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus After NYC Benefit Concert

The singer-songwriter says his symptoms have been mild and do not require hospitalization. He says others at the New York benefit March 12 have also been diagnosed positive.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jackson Browne
CREDIT: Danny Clinch

Jackson Browne has tested positive for coronavirus, he told Rolling Stone. Although the 71-year-old singer-songwriter would seem to be part of a vulnerable demographic, he reports that his symptoms have been mild and he has not required hospitalization or medication.

“I feel lucky that I’m not really badly affected. I guess I’ve got a really strong immune system,” Browne told the magazine. “You just don’t know who’s got a strong immune system and who doesn’t. I was told today by my doctor there’s a 19-year-old on a ventilator in Santa Monica. “

Browne says he felt ill with a cough and high temperature after returning to California after performing at Love Rocks NYC, an annual benefit for God’s Love We Deliver that was held at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan March 12. As of the date of the interview, he had been self-quarantined for 10 days.

“I’m presuming I got this flying back and forth to New York to do [the] Love Rocks show at the Beacon,” he told the magazine’s Angie Martoccio. “And now it turns out that several people who were at that show have tested positive. I’m going to try and get in touch with everybody and keep talking with them. … Now, I wish I hadn’t gone to New York and done this benefit. I think to myself, ‘How much simpler would it have been had I just called in and said, “No, I’m not going to travel on a cross-country flight and spend two days in New York with all these people that are singing all over the country.’”

Browne referred specifically to a crew member and not any of the other performers (who included Dave Matthews, Cyndi Lauper, Chris and Rich Robinson, Leon Bridges, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Garlin and Paul Shaffer). As coronavirus cautions were beginning to rise rapidly at the time, the benefit ended up having no ticketed audience and being limited to “essential personnel” and family members only, with those who had bought tickets getting access to a live-stream.

“There was already a question of being careful and saying, ‘I’ll bump elbows and not shake hands and won’t hug anybody. I won’t behave like that at this show.’ But still, you’re in close quarters and you’re breathing the same air. They are swabbing the mics, but somebody in the crew has it. For all I know, he got it from me. I could have got it from the crew member that has it or he could have got it from me. I don’t know. I traveled on an airplane to get there.”

Now, he warns others, “You have to assume you have it. You need to assume that you in some way could very easily pass it to someone else. … There’s no guarantee that because you’re young, you’re not going to be affected by this. The thing we should all be very aware of is by traveling around the city and moving this germ from place to place, inadvertently, you are risking the lives of everybody, including the most vulnerable, people who have asthma or people who are really old. … There’s so much we don’t know. The one thing you can do is not go anywhere, not show up anywhere.”

Browne told the magazine that he felt it was important to talk about his case even though his symptoms have been less troubling than those of so many who have suffered or died.  “It’s important for us all to be pretty forthcoming about what we’re going through,” the singer said. “Our experiences will be helpful for others to know. I don’t think my case is that important, but it might be helpful to know that some people don’t get this really bad.” He found hope in the idea that those who recover “can contribute to the overall herd immunity. You get over this as quickly as you can and be available to help others.”

More Music

  • Jackson Browne

    Jackson Browne Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus After NYC Benefit Concert

    Jackson Browne has tested positive for coronavirus, he told Rolling Stone. Although the 71-year-old singer-songwriter would seem to be part of a vulnerable demographic, he reports that his symptoms have been mild and he has not required hospitalization or medication. “I feel lucky that I’m not really badly affected. I guess I’ve got a really [...]

  • Michael Jacksons Journey from Motown to

    Michael Jackson Estate Donates $300,000 to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

    The Michael Jackson Estate today announced that it is donating $300,000 to coronavirus response efforts to help three communities that have been severely impacted by the Covid 19 virus. Broadway Cares, Three Square Food Bank (Southern Nevada’s largest hunger-relief organization) and MusicCares will each receive a $100,000 donation. “This virus strikes at the heart of [...]

  • National Recording Registry Adds Dr. Dre,

    National Recording Registry Inducts Classics by Dr. Dre, Mister Rogers and Cheap Trick

    Mister Rogers, meet Dr. Dre. Memphis Minnie, meet “Dusty in Memphis.” “Wichita Lineman,” wave hello to the “Fiddler on the Roof.” “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh,” say hi to Whitney Houston. And perhaps in the time of coronavirus, all these classic records can help — in the words of Eddy Arnold — “Make the World Go [...]

  • Bill Rieflin dead

    Bill Rieflin, Drummer for King Crimson, Ministry, R.E.M., Dies at 59

    Bill Rieflin, a remarkably versatile drummer whose work over the past 30 years spanned Ministry, R.E.M., Swans, Nine Inch Nails and King Crimson, among many others, has died after a battle with cancer, according to friends and social-media posts from several artists he performed with. He was 59. Our dear wonderful Bill Rieflin flew from [...]

  • Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono,

    L.A. Clippers Owner to Buy the Forum in $400 Million Deal

    The Clippers organization has reached an agreement to purchase The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. from The Madison Square Garden Company for $400 million cash. The iconic venue will continue to host concerts while plans for a “fan-focused community project” that includes a NBA arena and team headquarters, also move forward. The new NBA project, which is [...]

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Donates $175,000 to Pediatric Care to Combat Coronavirus

    The Shawn Mendes Foundation made a donation of $175,000 to the SickKids Foundation this week. The money will assist in the purchase of equipment and supplies for coronavirus preparedness for the community at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Ontario. “Through The Shawn Mendes Foundation, we have been working to find ways to best [...]

  • Lil Uzi Vert Repeats Atop Album

    Lil Uzi Vert Repeats Atop Album Chart, as Niall Horan Enters at No. 4

    Lil Uzi Vert would have had an easy time staying at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone albums chart for a second week, regardless. But the fact that he released a deluxe version of his album just one week after the standard edition ensured that he really racked up big numbers. The expanded version of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad