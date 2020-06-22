Ja Rule Clowns Himself in Hilarious Ad for Greek Restaurant (Watch)

Ja Rule has tried all kinds of commercial endeavors since the debacle of the Fyre Festival — which he co-produced — three years ago, but he may have hit on a way back into positive public opinion with a completely bonkers commercial for Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill in Los Angeles that seems more like a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

The ad is so funny that it can’t possibly be serious — and, basically, it’s not, created for the new TBS reality show, “Celebrity Show-Off,” where stars compete to see whose “most compelling home videos” can rack up the most YouTube views.

The ad, which apparently premiered on Saturday, is nearly 100% self-parody as Ja Rule mispronounces (or gives up trying) several intentionally difficult-to-pronounce meals and drops in (bleeped-out) F-bombs and even dances while traditional Greek music plays.

The restaurant has the “best motherf—ing gyros,” the veteran rapper yells, before mispronouncing oktapodakia, avgolemono soup, and kreatopita.

“You can’t even pronounce the food, it’s so goddamn good!” he says.

Ja wears a black T-shirt bearing the words “I love Greece.” According to CNN, Rule said he made the video with the hope of helping a small business amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite his high-profile promotion of the April 2017 Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, which collapsed due to chronic mismanagement before a single act took the stage, Rule has largely managed to avoid legal consequences, although main organizer Billy McFarland is currently serving a six-year prison term for wire fraud and other offenses. He has made a handful of musical appearances and engaged in social-media beefs with 50 Cent and other contemporaries.

“Celebrity Show-Off” premieres Tuesday on TBS at 10 p.m. ET.