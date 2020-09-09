Hitmaker J White Did It Signs With Milk & Honey Management

Writer and producer J White Did It, whose credits include Cardi B’s “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” featuring Beyonce, has signed with Milk & Honey Management where he will be represented by manager Chad Wes, GM Nic Warner and founder and president Lucas Keller.

Milk & Honey is based in Los Angeles and signed J White Did It to a worldwide management deal.

“I feel like I’ve arrived,” said J White Did It in an announcement of his signing.

Added Keller: “J White Did It is one of the greatest producers in the business right now and it’s an honor to represent him at Milk & Honey. J is an ideal client for what we do best — building producer songwriter brands into household names.”

Milk & Honey represents more than 70 producers, songwriters, mixers and DJs including David Hodges, Oak Felder, Sir Nolan, Charlie Handsome, Andres Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, among others. It has offices in L.A., London, New York, Nashville and Amsterdam.

Among the songs credited to the company’s clients are Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again,” Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me,” Noah Cyrus’ “July” Selena Gomez’s “Rare,” Y2K and BBNO$ “Lalala,” Drake and Rick Ross’ “Money in the Grave” and Rag N Bone Man’s “Giant.”

J White Did It was recognized as one of Variety‘s 2018 Hitmakers for his work on Cardi B’s “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Co-produced by Atlantic Records CEO Craig Kallman, the track took seven months to finish and would become Cardi’s second No. 1 hit, following “Bodak Yellow,” which J White Did It co-wrote and co-produced.