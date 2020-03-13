J. Cole-Curated Dreamville Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concern

The Dreamville Festival, a one-day multi-artist concert curated by rapper J. Cole, has been postponed. Originally scheduled for April 4 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, the fest will now take place on Saturday, August 29. The venue remains the same.

A lineup has not been revealed — it was due to be announced this week — but the 2019 bill included the likes of SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, 6lack, Rapsody and Ari Lennox, among others. Organizers say a full lineup is “forthcoming.”

Tickets for the original date will be honored for the August show. Refunds are also being offered.

Read the Dreamville Festival’s statement below:

Dear Dreamville Family,

We recognize there’s been a lot of questions about the status of Dreamville Festival and in light of recent developments, we are excited to let you know we are moving forward with a new date.

While the State of North Carolina and local health officials continue to work to protect the well being of all in the State, we have worked collaboratively to identify the best possible outcome. We are excited to announce that Dreamville Festival will now take place on August 29, 2020 and will remain at Dorothea Dix Park. All tickets for the April event will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any current ticket-buyers unable to attend the rescheduled event, refunds will be offered.

While this decision has been extremely difficult to make, the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being. We now encourage everyone to follow the guidelines and various preventive measures put forth by local and national health authorities.

Our team is extremely committed to bringing the event to fruition for all our Dreamville family, and we can’t wait to see everyone in August. We are also very appreciative to the City of Raleigh for helping us find a new date so quickly.

Originally, we were scheduled to announce the festival lineup this week and are now working around the clock to reconfirm all performers scheduled for the April date. We hope to announce the full music lineup as early as next week. Follow dreamvillefest.com for more updates coming soon.