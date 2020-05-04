J Balvin, Nicky Jam, More to Perform in Univision’s Uforia Hangout Sessions, Launching Wednesday

J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Sebastian Yatra, El Fantasma, Christian Nodal, and Calibre 50 are among the first artists to perform in “Uforia Hangout Sessions,” a new program presented by Verizon available on Univision’s audio network.

Uforia will kick off a weekly digital live stream series of “unfiltered, unforgettably intimate and unplugged at-home experiences” with Latin music’s biggest stars, launching Wednesday (May 6) at 8 p.m. ET, with Manuel Turizo and host Jackie Guerrido. More artists will be announced soon.

Fans can watch, ask questions and interact with artists each week on UforiaMusic.com/Verizon. The Uforia Hangout Sessions support Verizon’s “Pay It Forward Live,” the weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19.

The sessions will feature exclusive, interactive chats and will allow fans to interact with artists, and also will feature surprise at-home performances. Univision personalities Jackie Guerrido and “El Bueno, la Mala, y el Feo” hosts Raul Molinar, Carla Medrano and Andres Maldonado will serve as hosts to the Pop / Rhythmic and Regional Mexican sessions, respectively. Also, viewers will be encouraged to support local businesses in their own communities by shopping online, ordering a meal or buying a gift card to be used when businesses reopen. For more information and to support small businesses, visitVerizon.com/PayItForwardLive.

The series will be live streamed every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on UforiaMusic.com/Verizon, Uforia’s Facebook and YouTube channels. The Uforia Hangout Sessions will also be available via local Uforia Audio Network stations’ social media accounts.

“Music has the incredible ability to soothe the soul during trying times. In this particular time of need, we are proud to partner with Verizon and support the innovative ‘Pay It Forward Live’ campaign in support of small businesses,” said Jesus Lara, President of Radio, Univision. “We’re also thrilled that such a talented community of artists has come together to bring awareness to this important cause and bring joy to Latino households across the country.”

“Pay It Forward Live” launched on March 26 with an intimate, at-home performance with Dave Matthews.