J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Ozuna Lead Latin Grammy Nominees

J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna are the top nominees for the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards, announced Tuesday morning. The awards are voted on by The Latin Academy’s international membership body of music creators, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.

Artists with multiple nominations include Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Camilo, Karol G, Kany García, Josh Gudwin, Colin Leonard, Jon Leone, Richi López, Ozuna, Alejandro “Sky” Ramírez, Residente, Julio Reyes Copello, Rosalía, Marco Masis “Tainy” and Carlos Vives. Balvin leads with 11 nods, while Bad Bunny and Ozuna follow with nine and eight, respectively. The full list appears below.

Winners will be revealed by The Latin Recording Academy on Nov. 19 at the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards’ Premiere and Telecast ceremonies, which will air live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). With the theme “Music Makes Us Human,” the reimagined telecast will be anchored from Miami with performances from multiple cities around the world. Additional international broadcasting partners will be announced at a later date.

The nominees were selected from more than 18,000 entries across 53 categories, reflecting a range of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period (June 1, 2019, through May 31, 2020). The Latin Recording Academy’s online entry process allowed members and record labels to submit product digitally during the COVID-19 pandemic and paved the way for the first-ever virtual screening and nominating process that enabled the participation of the large majority of voting members, regardless of their location.

“Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate. Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards — a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “Our Academy is stronger than ever as members are engaged, better informed, and committed to elevating and honoring musical excellence across all genres of Latin music. This year’s class of nominees is the result of a resilient and genuine awards process.”

New categories, voted on and approved early this year, including Best Pop/Rock Song, Best Reggaeton Performance and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song, received an overwhelming number of entries. Furthermore, the Best Merengue/Bachata Album, Best Flamenco Album and Best Classical Contemporary Composition categories are returning after meeting the minimum submission requirements.

The final round of voting to determine Latin Grammy winners will begin Oct. 8.

Preceding the telecast is the Premiere ceremony, where the majority of the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards categories will be awarded. This afternoon full of performances and acceptance speeches will be a virtual, high-quality production featuring remote performances and the ability for all nominees to participate, according to the announcement.

Following is a list of the nominations in some of the 53 categories. For the complete list of nominees, please visit LatinGrammy.com.

Record Of The Year

“China” — Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin

“Cuando Estés Aquí” — Pablo Alborán

“Vete” — Bad Bunny

“Solari Yacumenza” — Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080

“Rojo” — J Balvin

“Tutu” — Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó

“Lo Que En Ti Veo” — Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi

“Tusa” — Karol G & Nicki Minaj

“René” — Residente

“Contigo” — Alejandro Sanz

Album Of The Year

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Colores — J Balvin

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa para Dos — Kany García

Aire (Versión Día) — Jesse & Joy

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade

Pausa — Ricky Martin

La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Páez

Cumbiana — Carlos Vives

Song Of The Year

“ADMV” — Vicente Barco, Edgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)

“Bonita” — Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)

“Codo Con Codo” — Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

“El Mismo Aire” — Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)

“For Sale” — Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)

“#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)” — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

“Lo Que En Ti Veo” — Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)

“René” — Residente, songwriter (Residente)

“Tiburones” — Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)

“Tusa” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)

“Tutu” — Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)

Best New Artist

Anuel AA

Rauw Alejandro

Mike Bahía

Cazzu

Conociendo Rusia

Soy Emilia

Kurt

Nicki Nicole

Nathy Peluso

Pitizion

Wos

Best Pop Vocal Album

Spoiler — Aitana

Prisma — Beret

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Más Futuro Que Pasado — Juanes

Pausa — Ricky Martin

Best Reggaeton Performance (New Category)

Yo Perreo Sola — Bad Bunny

Morado — J Balvin

Loco Contigo — Dj Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga

Porfa — Feid & Justin Quiles

Chicharrón — Guaynaa Featuring Cauty

Te Soñé de Nuevo — Ozuna

Si Te Vas — Sech & Ozuna

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album

Energía Para Regalar — El Caribefunk

Mi Derriengue — Riccie Oriach

Mariposas — Omara Portuondo

Alter Ego — Prince Royce

Cumbiana — Carlos Vives

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

Antología de la Música Ranchera — Aida Cuevas

Hecho en México — Alejandro Fernández

A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 “Ranchero” — Eugenia León

Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández — Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

AYAYAY! — Christian Nodal

Best Portuguese Language Song

“A Tal Canção Pra Lua (Microfonado)” — Vitor Kley, songwriter (Vitor Kley & Samuel Rosa)

“Abricó-De-Macaco” — Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)

“Amarelo (Sample: Sujeito de Sorte – Belchior)” — Dj Duh, Emicida & Felipe Vassão, songwriters (Emicida Featuring Majur & Pabllo Vittar)

“Libertação” — Russo Passapusso, songwriter (Elza Soares & BaianaSystem Featuring Virgínia Rodrigues)

“Pardo” — Caetano Veloso, songwriter (Céu)

For more information, please visit the official Latin Recording Academy website at LatinGRAMMY.com.