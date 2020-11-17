Island Records Relaunches 4th & Broadway Label With LaTrice Burnette as President

Island Records will relaunch its 4th & Broadway label with LaTrice Burnette as president, Island president/CEO Darcus Beese announced on Tuesday (Nov. 17). Burnette will additionally continue her role as executive vice president of Island and will remain based in New York. According to the announcement, the label and its newly appointed staff will have a strategic alliance with Island and Republic Records.

“LaTrice has reinforced my belief that a record company’s success is measured as much by its staff as by its artist roster,” said Beese. “There is an exciting new generation of executives who are leading the way, leaving their mark on the entire industry. LaTrice has set the standard for the future and I’m excited to relaunch the legendary 4th & Broadway, the label that helped kickstart my own career, with her at the helm.”

Regarding the promotion, Republic Records Founder and CEO Monte Lipman commented, “LaTrice brings a strong vision and skill to the legendary label and further enhances our strategic alliance with Darcus and Island Records.”

“It’s an honor to continue my leadership at Island Records while heading up 4th & Broadway, a label that shaped my musical collection as a youth with artists like Eric B. & Rakim,” stated Burnette. “As someone who is from and grew up in Brooklyn, it’s an absolute thrill to be able to help shape the future of such a herald New York label. I spent most of my teenage years at that exact intersection in lower Manhattan digging through CD’s and vinyl at the legendary Tower Records. Thank you to Darcus and Monte for their support and belief in my vision for Island and 4 th & Broadway.”

4 th & Broadway, named after Island’s former location in New York’s East Village, was originally the flagship label of Island’s independent distribution company and focused on hip-hop and dance music by artists such as Eric B. & Rakim (the 1987 classic “Paid in Full”), Dream Warriors, Stereo MCs, Bomb the Bass and others; the separate U.K. office referenced by Beese was established in the early 1990s. The label was shuttered in 1998 when Island was absorbed into the company that ultimately became Universal Music Group, but was briefly relaunched in 2013 as a dance imprint.

In addition to her leadership roles at Island Records and 4 th & Broadway, Burnette is Chair of the Programming and Curation Committee of Universal Music Group’s Task Force for Meaningful Change. In that role, Burnette’s committee promotes dialogue and understanding through speaker forums, counseling, and educational and creative programming focused on the themes of tolerance, equality and inclusion – especially around the intersection of Black Music, art, lifestyle, fashion, technology and creators, as well as celebrating Black artists and creators, and conducting thoughtful discussions on current events.

Burnette has served as Island’s EVP and and general manager since her arrival at the company in 2018, after eight years at Epic Records. Last year, Burnette was named to Variety’s Power of Women New York Impact List. Burnette began her career at Roc-A-Fella Records in 1999 while attending Pace University. She later worked at Atlantic Records.