Interscope Promotes Ramon Alvarez-Smikle to Senior VP, Head of Urban Digital Marketing

Interscope Records promotes Ramon Alvarez-Smikle to the position of senior vice president, head of urban digital marketing at the label.

In this newly created role, Alvarez-Smikle will oversee digital marketing efforts across all of Interscope’s roster of hip-hop and R&B/Soul artists, reporting to Gary Kelly, chief revenue officer/global head of streaming & strategy at Interscope Geffen A&M. He will continue to be based in IGA’s Santa Monica headquarters.

“Ramon is both highly strategic and enormously creative in his approach to digital marketing,” said Kelly in making the announcement. “He’s been a key player on the Interscope team and we are happy to have him take on an even larger role within the company.”

Alvarez-Smikle joined IGA in 2016, and over the last four years has spearheaded digital marketing campaigns for artists such as J. Cole, Playboi Carti, 6LACK, Juice WRLD, Sheck Wes, Benny Blanco and others. He was named senior director digital and content marketing last year. Prior to Interscope, Alvarez-Smikle served as music partnerships manager at Shazam, where he helped to expand label and artist relations for the company. He began his career at the Recording Academy.

“The leadership team at Interscope has created an environment that fosters digital innovation and creativity, which has enabled me to grow and contribute to the success of some of the most exciting artists in the world,” said Alvarez-Smikle. “I’m grateful for the new opportunity and am looking forward to breaking more new ground in 2021.”