Interscope Geffen A&M Promotes Gary Kelly to Chief Revenue Officer/ Head of Streaming

Interscope Geffen A&M has promoted Gary Kelly to chief revenue officer/global head of streaming & strategy, Chairman/CEO John Janick and Vice Chairman Steve Berman announced today. He will continue to be based at Interscope Geffen A&M’s headquarters in Santa Monica, CA.

According to the announcement, in his new role Kelly will continue to oversee the team that encompasses the revenue, digital marketing and production areas of the label group, as well as taking on the additional responsibilities of oversight of the label groups’ International efforts, working closely with IGA’s Head of International Jurgen Grebner.

Janick commented: “Gary has been a valued member of the IGA family for almost a decade. He has been instrumental in successfully navigating market changes over the years for our diverse artist roster, intuitively understanding how culture moves in the global marketplace. I look forward to Gary taking on this expanded role.”

Added Berman: “John and Joie Manda and the entire A&R team have built a powerful roster of talented artists that rivals any in our labels’ nearly 30-year history. Gary and his team have played an important role in ensuring that these amazing artists achieve the success they deserve. I’m happy to be able to announce this promotion.”

“John and Berman continue to assemble an important legacy of artists supported by an incredible team of executives at Interscope,” said Kelly. “I’m honored to be able to contribute to our success on an even deeper level moving forward.”

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Kelly began his career as a college rep at Sony Music Distribution and Epic Records. Since then he has worked in various marketing and sales positions in the New York, mid-Atlantic and Los Angeles regions. He left Sony in 2007 for a position at Universal Music Group and joined Interscope in 2010 as Head of Sales.