×

Interscope Geffen A&M Promotes Gary Kelly to Chief Revenue Officer/ Head of Streaming

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Interscope Geffen A&M has promoted Gary Kelly to chief revenue officer/global head of streaming & strategy, Chairman/CEO John Janick and Vice Chairman Steve Berman announced today. He will continue to be based at Interscope Geffen A&M’s headquarters in Santa Monica, CA.

According to the announcement, in his new role Kelly will continue to oversee the team that encompasses the revenue, digital marketing and production areas of the label group, as well as taking on the additional responsibilities of oversight of the label groups’ International efforts, working closely with IGA’s Head of International Jurgen Grebner.

Janick commented: “Gary has been a valued member of the IGA family for almost a decade. He has been instrumental in successfully navigating market changes over the years for our diverse artist roster, intuitively understanding how culture moves in the global marketplace. I look forward to Gary taking on this expanded role.”

Added Berman: “John and Joie Manda and the entire A&R team have built a powerful roster of talented artists that rivals any in our labels’ nearly 30-year history.  Gary and his team have played an important role in ensuring that these amazing artists achieve the success they deserve.  I’m happy to be able to announce this promotion.”

“John and Berman continue to assemble an important legacy of artists supported by an incredible team of executives at Interscope,” said Kelly. “I’m honored to be able to contribute to our success on an even deeper level moving forward.”

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Kelly began his career as a college rep at Sony Music Distribution and Epic Records.  Since then he has worked in various marketing and sales positions in the New York, mid-Atlantic and Los Angeles regions.  He left Sony in 2007 for a position at Universal Music Group and joined Interscope in 2010 as Head of Sales.

 

More Music

  • Interscope Promotes Gary Kelly to Chief Revenue

    Interscope Geffen A&M Promotes Gary Kelly to Chief Revenue Officer/ Head of Streaming

    Interscope Geffen A&M has promoted Gary Kelly to chief revenue officer/global head of streaming & strategy, Chairman/CEO John Janick and Vice Chairman Steve Berman announced today. He will continue to be based at Interscope Geffen A&M’s headquarters in Santa Monica, CA. According to the announcement, in his new role Kelly will continue to oversee the team [...]

  • Lizzo

    Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus Top Bonnaroo 2020 Bill

    With top-billed artists including Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Vampire Weekend, BassNectar, The 1975, Oysterhead and more, Bonnaroo today announced a characteristically eclectic lineup for its 19th annual edition, taking place June 11-14 at the festival’s 700-acre space in Manchester, TN. The top-billed artists appear below; the full daily lineups are [...]

  • Taylor Swift Janet Mock Honored GLAAD

    Taylor Swift, Janet Mock to Be Honored at GLAAD'S Media Awards

    Taylor Swift is adhering to the wisdom of her 2019 pop song, “You Need to Calm Down.” Instead of getting mad, she’s getting GLAAD in 2020. Swift will receive the Vanguard Award at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 16 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, while writer, director and producer Janet [...]

  • B25_25594_RJames Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to

    'No Time to Die': Hans Zimmer Takes Over as Composer on Bond Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hans Zimmer is James Bond’s new composer, multiple sources tell Variety. The composer of “Gladiator,” “Inception” and “The Da Vinci Code” is already believed to be working on “No Time to Die,” the 25th film in the 007 franchise starring Daniel Craig. He replaces Dan Romer, the American composer who had previously been announced as [...]

  • Bob Dylan Timothee Chalamet

    Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Film Directed by James Mangold

    Timothee Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan in the Fox Searchlight film “Going Electric,” directed by “Ford v Ferrari” filmmaker James Mangold, Variety has learned. The movie will follow Dylan as he rises in fame on his way to become a folk music icon. The news comes after a busy year for Chalamet, [...]

  • Travis Scott's 'Jackboys' Compilation Debuts Atop

    Travis Scott's 'Jackboys' Compilation Debuts Atop Albums Chart

    Say goodbye to Christmas albums and songs flooding the charts. But it’s like Christmas in January for Travis Scott, whose “Jackboys” compilation of songs from himself and his labelmates debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone chart with 167,200 album-equivalent units. Although most of the “Jackboys” project’s action came from its 81 million song [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad