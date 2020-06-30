Interscope Records Ups Keinon Johnson to Senior VP of Urban Radio Promotions

Interscope Records has promoted Keinon Johnson to senior vice president of urban radio promotions at the label. In his new role, Johnson will assume oversight of the label’s urban radio department from current head Larry Khan, who has announced that he will retire in 2021. He is based in Interscope’s Santa Monica headquarters.

Johnson’s department recently posted hits with Mustard’s “Ballin” (featuring Roddy Ricch), three from DaBaby (“Suge,” “Babysitter,” “Bop” and “Vibes”), multiple hits for Summer Walker, which helped drive her debut album to platinum certification, and others by Moneybagg Yo and Lil Mosey.

Johnson has been at Interscope for over a decade, joining the label as national director of urban promotions in 2010. He began his career in the 1990s as a street-team rep for Loud Records, working his way up through the regional promotion systems at a variety of labels, including MCA and Priority Records.

“Keinon has been a vital part of the Interscope family for over a decade and proven to be a brilliant strategist who has earned the respect of his peers throughout the industry,” said Khan. “As I prepare for the next chapter of my life, I know that this department is in good hands with Keinon, and I look forward to working with him closely on this transition.”

With a career spanning more than three decades, Khan joined Interscope seven years ago, building the urban radio department. Prior to that he was executive vice president at Jive Records. He began his career working for a record wholesaler, loading and unloading crates of vinyl at the company’s warehouse.