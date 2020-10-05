Interscope Geffen A&M Launches Get-Out-the-Vote Initiative

With the election less than a month away, Universal Music Group label Interscope Geffen A&M Records (IGA) has launched Interscope X Votes, a campaign to get out the vote that encourages early and mail-in voting and supports the current shortage of poll workers.

IGA is home to such acts as Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, DaBaby and Eminem, among others, and plans to tap into those fanbases via influencer platforms and staff engagement. According to an announcement, the most urgent areas of need include “educating voters about their safe early voting options … and preventing the delays and closures that will result from the national shortage of poll workers.”

Only 56% of eligible Americans voted in the 2016 election.

Said IGA vice-chairman Steve Berman: “Low voter turnout is a problem in the best of times, but coupled with the global pandemic, this year will be especially challenging. Interscope X Votes aims to reach all voters––including first-time voters, people who might not consider themselves political, or those who believe their vote doesn’t matter––with a message of hope and optimism: This is our chance to stand up, raise our voices and make sure we’re heard.”

The initiative launches this week. Partner organizations including Vote Early Day, When We All Vote, Black Voters Matter and and Voto Latino.