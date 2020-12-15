Interscope Geffen A&M EVP Joie Manda Exiting Label

Joie Manda, executive vice president at Interscope Geffen A&M, is leaving the label at the end of the year to pursue new endeavors. His exit comes on the heels of a market share-leading year for the Universal Music Group company, which was named label of the year by Variety at its annual Hitmakers event, which took place on Dec. 3.

In a note to staff, IGA chairman John Janick wrote:

“When I began my tenure as Chairman of IGA, my personal goals were very clear to me. I wanted to build IGA into the most successful label in the world, one which artists and partners would be excited to call home, and a company which empowered and highlighted the achievements of our employees. I am so proud that we achieved our standing as the number one label as a team; and prouder yet again to be working alongside all of you who helped to make this vision a reality.

It’s bittersweet that we will be saying goodbye to Joie who has made many contributions to IGA through championing our artists, partners and employees. …I’ve always said that IGA is more than a company: we are family. I’m supportive of and so happy for Joie as he embarks on this new chapter in his career.”

In his own email to staff, Manda said: “For the last eight years I have worked alongside all of you and I’m immensely proud of the legacy we have built together. To see IGA become the number one label this year driven by the success of our artists and partnerships is very gratifying. I thank each and every one of you for making my time here so exciting and rewarding and a very special thank you to John for his ongoing support and friendship.”

Speaking to Variety last month, Manda explained how the label’s success in recent years was due in no small part to its innovative partnerships and joint ventures. Said Manda: “A few years ago we made a real investment to try to find the right young entrepreneurs who we could partner with. A lot of those relationships and partnerships have come to fruition in a big way.”

In fact, IGA’s I’ve biggest 2020 singles all came through such partnerships: DaBaby’s “Rockstar” (featuring Roddy Ricch), from Arnold Taylor’s South Coast Music Group; Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo,” from Josh Marshall’s Mogul Vision; Trevor Daniel’s “Falling,” from Todd Moscowitz’s Alamo; Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” from Justin Lubliner’s Darkroom; and Mustard’s “Ballin” from the artist’s own 10 Summers Records.

Manda joined Interscope in 2013 and was promoted to EVP in 2017. He had previously served as president of Def Jam Records as well as head of Urban Music for Warner Bros. Records, where he signed Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group (Wale, Meek Mill), Jill Scott, and Common, among others. His label career began at Warner Music Group as exec VP of Asylum Records, when the label was revived in 2004 and signed Gucci Mane, Lil Boosie, Paul Wall, and Bun B. He started out as a DJ before working as an artist manager.