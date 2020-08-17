Imagine Dragons’ Publishing Catalog Acquired by Concord

Concord Music Publishing announced that it has acquired the catalog of Imagine Dragons.

The Grammy-winning Las Vegas-based act is one of the most successful rock bands of the past decade, with hits like “Radioactive,” “Demons,” “Believer,” “Thunder” and “Whatever It Takes” from albums band made their mark with their global smash hits from their album “Night Visions,” “Smoke + Mirrors,” “Evolve” and “Origins.”

The deal exceeded $100 million, according to Music Business Worldwide.

They have sold 35 million RIAA certified singles in the US and 20 million albums worldwide. Additionally, Imagine Dragons has four songs among the top 100 most streamed on Spotify that have surpassed one billion streams each; “Believer”, “Thunder,” “Demons” and “Radioactive.” “Radioactive” is also one of only 37 songs in history to be certified Diamond, or 10x Platinum, by the RIAA.

“Concord’s acquisition strategy has remained consistent since 2006. Simply put, we acquire catalogs from creators and owners with songs that the entire world not only recognizes but loves. A to Z, our portfolio is comprised of some of the most culturally recognized and revered songs and recordings in history. Imagine Dragons fits perfectly in that realm. Our publishing team proudly welcomes Imagine Dragons, and its unparalleled songwriting and performance success in the past decade, to the treasured catalogs that already call Concord home,” said Steve Salm, Concord’s Chief Business Development Officer.

“Imagine Dragons are a rock powerhouse,” says Jake Wisely, Chief Publishing Executive at Concord. “From topping the charts to sweeping awards to sync and sell out tours, Imagine Dragons’ success is undeniable. We are honored that Imagine Dragons has chosen Concord and are excited to add another legendary band to the Concord catalog.”

The transaction was managed and negotiated for Concord by Steve Salm, Larry Blake and Amanda Molter.

Imagine Dragons’ team was led by John Rudolph of 1.618 Industries, Inc. (formerly Music Analytics, a leading music IP advisor) with counsel provided by Jason Karlov and Amanda Taber of Barnes & Thornburg and Robert Reynolds of Reynolds and Associates.