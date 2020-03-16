×

iHeartRadio Music Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Shutdowns

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Courtesy of iHeartRadio

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards show has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. The event was due to take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29 and be broadcast on Fox. Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande were among the top nominees.

Given the unlikelihood of being able to confirm a rescheduled date any time soon, iHeartRadio reps said that refunds would be issued to audience members who had purchased tickets. The company emphasized a desire to postpone rather than cancel the show, however, saying that “iHeartMedia and FOX will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available.” While attributing the show not going on to the Shrine officially shutting down through the end of March, iHeart added that “the safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority.”

Eilish and Lil Nas X are up for song of the year for “Bad Guy” and “Old Town Road,” respectively. Other nominees in the category include Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers and duet partners Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Along with the previous nod, Lil Nas X snagged another nomination for best new pop artist. Eilish is also nominated for alternative rock artist of the year, as well as female artist of the year against Ariana Grande.

Eilish, Lil Nas X and Grande are joined in having multiple nominations by Bad Bunny, Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, the Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Mendes, Snow, Summer Walker and Taylor Swift.

 

